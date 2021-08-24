Sixers Rumors: Philly Among Teams Interested in Paul Millsap

The Sixers continue to make adjustments to their roster as training camp quickly approaches. Along with working out a deal for second-round pick Charles Bassey, there is one more decision to be made regarding personnel.

Recently, reports emerged that veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is not in the team's plans. This is not surprising as he spent minimal time on the floor last season with the Sixers. Tolliver could be waived to make room for another signee, or Daryl Morey will keep the flexibility of an open roster spot.

The free-agent pool has almost dried up. But there are still some veterans without a deal for next season. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported there are several teams interested in signing Paul Millsap. Among the teams listed in the report were the Warriors, Hawks, Nets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Sixers.

Millsap, 36, has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Denver Nuggets. He is coming off a season where he averaged 9.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, and shot 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Doc Rivers said at the end of the season that he felt the lineup got small at power forward behind Tobias Harris. Moving on from Tolliver for Millsap could help that problem but might be unnecessary.

Georges Niang got signed this offseason to fill in at backup power forward. Not to mention Paul Reed will be competing for those minutes as well. Adding Millsap to the mix could create a log jam.

Millsap would make a fine addition with his veteran and playoff experience, but one has to wonder what kind of opportunity he might get in Philly. Depending on what the coaching staff thinks Paul Reed can do in year two, Millsap could be stuck in the same situation as Tolliver was last season.

Daryl Morey is right to do the due diligence with a guy like Millsap, but the team might be better off going in a different direction.

