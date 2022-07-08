Sixers Rumors: Rockets’ Eric Gordon Remains on Daryl Morey’s Radar

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, head coach Doc Rivers and his players made one thing clear; they simply weren’t good enough.

While the Sixers’ 2021-2022 roster was a talented bunch, they lacked the tools to truly contend for a championship when it mattered the most. Therefore, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey had to make some critical changes while building around the team’s core stars this offseason.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are viewed as the stars on the roster. Building around them has become the number one priority this offseason. When free agency opened up last week, the Sixers signed the veteran forward P.J. Tucker to satisfy Embiid and Harden.

The moves to land De’Anthony Melton through a trade and Danuel House Jr. through free agency will help bolster the Sixers’ bench. While Melton and House should help the Sixers improve their depth, there is still a key reserve prospect on Morey’s radar, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Eyes on Gordon

Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Sixers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told. But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down. Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year.

As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, it was reported the Sixers were prioritizing landing Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. When the draft came and went, Gordon remained a member of Houston’s roster.

Although the Sixers found a trade partner in the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night and added several prospects at the start of free agency, Morey didn’t give up on landing Gordon.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the Rockets aren’t interested in what Philly or any other team has to offer for Gordon at this time. While there is always a chance the Rockets could change their minds about trading Gordon for less than their asking price in the future, it’s hard to bank on Morey and the 76ers landing him for less, considering Houston’s unwillingness to make deals with Morey in the past.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

