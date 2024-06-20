Sixers Sharpshooter Links With Potential Free Agent Target
The 2024 Olympics are around the corner, and basketball teams are preparing to play on an International stage. The Philadelphia 76ers will have multiple players from their 2023-2024 roster involved in International play, including the sharpshooter, Buddy Hield.
Recently, Hield has been practicing with the Bahamas Men’s National Team. He linked with Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson at one of the recent practices.
While Thompson reportedly doesn’t plan to play in game action with the Bahamas, he has joined the team for its training camp in Houston.
The Olympic Games serve as a good opportunity for players to team up with NBA stars they didn’t share a uniform with. For 76ers star Joel Embiid, he’ll join a roster full of NBA All-Stars.
As for Hield, he’ll get a chance to work out with Thompson, who has been a critical piece to the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.
This summer, the futures of Hield and Thompson are both in question. While Hield was acquired by the 76ers in a trade with the Indiana Pacers at the 2024 trade deadline back in February, his contract is set to expire when the new league year begins.
The return of Hield is currently in question. The Sixers traded for the veteran sharpshooter, hoping to convince him to stay long-term, but his run with the team didn’t conclude without question marks.
There were ups and downs. During the regular season, Hield averaged 12 points on 39 percent shooting from three in 32 outings. During the playoffs he averaged five points on 46 percent shooting. Hield averaged 12 minutes of playing time, failing to see the court in two of the Sixers’ six games against the New York Knicks in the first round.
When the 76ers’ 2024 playoff run concluded, Hield mentioned he was open to a return to the Sixers. While the President of Basketball Ops Daryl Morey was quite honest about the unexpected struggles with Hield’s fit in Philly, he wouldn’t rule a potential return for the 31-year-old.
As for Thompson, his time with the Golden State Warriors could be finished. After his 11th playing season in Golden State, all signs suggest Thompson will test the open market, and search for a winning situation. The Sixers are one of the few playoff contenders with the cap space to afford Thompson.
At this time, Thompson doesn’t seem to be high on the Sixers’ list of targets but that could change depending on the way everything shakes out in the coming weeks. There is a chance Hield and Thompson could link for game action during the next NBA season. For now, the two soon-to-be free agents are staying fit ahead of the Olympics.