When the 2022 NBA offseason started for the Utah Jazz, there were already rumblings about a potential breakup of Utah’s star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Of course, those rumors fired up many hypothetical trade ideas including Mitchell.

Despite the Mitchell-related mock trades flooding the net, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Mitchell was expected to remain committed to Utah. However, that was before the star guard was thrown off guard.

Jazz head coach Quit Snyder called it quits on Sunday. After spending the last eight seasons running the Utah Jazz, Snyder decided that after another first-round exit in the playoffs, it was time to move on.

How it Affected Mitchell

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell is left “unsettled and unnerved.” Now, Mitchell is reportedly left wondering what Snyder’s departure means for the future of the Jazz.

The Jazz have already fired up their search for a new head coach. Initial reports linked several candidates to Utah, including New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, and Utah’s own assistant, Alex Jensen.

If the Jazz can’t go out and get a coach that Mitchell truly approves of, that could cause quite the issue in Utah, considering Snyder was one of the primary reasons why Mitchell signed a long-term extension with the Jazz.

Should the Sixers Inquire?

Mitchell might be unsettled, but that’s because Snyder’s departure is still fresh. Also, with no replacement just yet, it’s understood that Mitchell is questioning the future of his team at the moment.

Any team that’s star hunting this offseason will more than likely inquire about Mitchell. So, if the reports are true about Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey looking for another All-Star to bring in, then it wouldn’t be a shock if the Sixers make a call to Utah.

The likelihood of Mitchell getting moved this offseason still seems doubtful, but it never hurts for a GM to ask another front office what the price tag is on a player.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

