NBA News: Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz Part Ways

There have been quite a few coaching changes around the NBA as the 2022 Playoffs fired up last month, and they haven't stopped just yet.

On Sunday evening, the Utah Jazz found out they would have to start looking for a new coach as Quin Snyder had decided to step down, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Snyder joined the Jazz back in 2014 following stints as an assistant coach on a handful of teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Although Snyder’s Jazz missed the playoffs during his first two seasons in charge, Utah consistently made it to the postseason every year since 2016-2017.

Unfortunately, Snyder’s teams came up short of the Western Conference Finals every year. In his first two years coaching Utah to the playoffs, the Jazz lost in the second round. Then over the next two postseasons, they were out in the first round.

In 2020-2021, the Jazz made it to the Western Conference semifinals once again, but couldn’t make it past the Los Angeles Clippers despite being the top team in the West.

While it seemed Snyder’s seat was hot in Utah as the 2022 NBA Playoffs approached, a first-round loss didn’t end with him being fired. However, Wojnarowski reports that Snyder “simply decided it was time to step away.” What’s next for Snyder? Right now that’s unclear.

But Utah now becomes a team that could look into hiring an assistant from another bench. For the Sixers, they could have a couple of candidates as Sam Cassell, and Dave Joerger has garnered interest from teams in the past.

Considering the Jazz are already well into the offseason, they’ll quickly look for Snyder’s replacement as they enter a critical 2022-2023 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

