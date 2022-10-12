Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing McClung on Saturday, the Sixers waived him two nights later with intentions of having the former Texas Tech standout join the Blue Coats.

The trend continued with two other prospects. According to a source, the Sixers had recently signed and waived former Arkansas prospect Justin Smith and the three-time champion guard Patrick McCaw. Those two are expected to join the Blue Coats’ roster as well.

Add former Atlanta Hawks draft pick Skylar Mays to the list of players who will suddenly land on the Sixers roster. According to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers signed Mays right after moving away from McCaw.

The assumption is that Mays will get waived in order to land on the Blue Coats’ roster ahead of training camp.

After spending four seasons at LSU, Mays entered the 2020 NBA Draft. He became the 50th overall pick selected by the Hawks.

Over the course of two seasons, Mays appeared in 61 games for the Hawks, averaging eight minutes on the floor, putting up three points per game while shooting 33 percent from deep.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Mays spent some time with the College Park Skyhawks. In the G League, the young guard averaged 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes of action over seven games.

If all goes as expected, Mays will be a part of the Blue Coats for training camp. G League training camp is set to begin across the league on October 24.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.