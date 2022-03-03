Skip to main content
Sixers to Sign Former Lakers Center DeAndre Jordan

Sixers to Sign Former Lakers Center DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign former Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan for the rest of the season, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

Jordan, a 33-year-old veteran, joins the Sixers after a short-lived stint with the Lakers. During the past offseason, Jordan concluded a two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets after getting traded to the Detroit Pistons. 

As expected, Jordan reached a contract buyout with the Pistons a few days later. Not too long after hitting the open market, Jordan landed with the Lakers.

Choosing the Lakers made sense for Jordan, who is at the part of his career where he's needed for a reduced role on a championship-contending team. Unfortunately, his stint in Los Angeles will go down as a forgettable one.

Not only have the Lakers struggled to hit their stride this season, but so did Jordan. In 32 games with the Lakers, the veteran center averaged four points and five rebounds while playing 12 minutes per game. Eventually, Jordan found himself out of Los Angeles' rotation.

Read More

And soon after, Jordan and the Lakers decided that parting ways would be best, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

"We wish DeAndre well," said Vogel on Tuesday night ahead of Los Angeles' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. "It's really just a need thing. He gets an opportunity to have a bigger role somewhere else, he felt. We granted that to him. We had the need for more point guard and shooting that we were able to pick up with DJ Augustin."

The Lakers needed a guard, Jordan needed to move on, and now the Sixers need another big to backup their All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

A few weeks ago, the 76ers struck a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams swapped stars as Ben Simmons went to Brooklyn and James Harden came to the Sixers -- but Philadelphia had to give up a little more in the deal, and it cost them a package including their veteran backup center Andre Drummond.

Even though the Sixers have Charles Bassey, Paul Reed, Paul Millsap, and Willie Cauley-Stein temporarily, they prefer to bring on the seasoned big man in hopes he can fill the void of Drummond down the stretch and into the postseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_17122749_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers to Sign Former Lakers Center DeAndre Jordan

By Justin Grasso1 minute ago
USATSI_17420286_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Expected to Sign DeAndre Jordan

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17766900_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Reflects on 'The Process' and Burner Gate as Sixers Start New Chapter

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17812777_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Felt the Love From Sixers Fans in Philly Debut

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17812841_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Star Trio Shines in Another Dominant Win Over Knicks

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17781116_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17692927_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Paul Millsap Confirms Sixers Showed Interest Way Before the Trade

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17780274_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Knicks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

By Justin GrassoMar 2, 2022