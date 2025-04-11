Sixers Standout Could Miss Action vs Hawks
Friday night’s meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks could call for a night off for Sixers standout Quentin Grimes.
According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is questionable to take on the Hawks. He is currently dealing with a right shoulder sprain after Wednesday’s action against the Washington Wizards.
Grimes is likely viewed as a game-time decision for the Sixers on Friday night.
Earlier this week, the Sixers rolled out Grimes for 36 minutes against the Miami Heat. For the fourth game in a row, Grimes scored over 20 points. He posted 29 points on 44 percent shooting, and also came down with eight rebounds and six assists.
Two nights later, the Sixers and the Wizards met for the final time this year. Grimes checked in for 29 minutes and had an off-night in the shooting department. Going just 4-17 from the field, Grimes scored 17 points, with six of his points coming from the charity stripe. While he lacked in efficiency, Grimes still notched a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds.
The Sixers snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating the Wizards this week. They are set to face a Hawks team that’s coming off of a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. This year, the Hawks and the Sixers met on two occasions. Both of the matchups occurred last month. Atlanta collected victories in both games and is currently on a four-game winning streak against the Sixers.
Grimes’ status for the matchup becomes a big question mark for the Sixers.