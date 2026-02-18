Sixers to be Without Key Starter in Return From All-Star Break

The Sixers will return from the All-Star break in a fashion similar to how they departed for it—without Joel Embiid.

While participating in a program dedicated to the injury management of his right knee during the break, Embiid reported soreness in his right shin. After consultation with doctors, Embiid has received daily treatment. He is engaged in on-court work and strength and conditioning.

Nonethless, he will miss Thursday's home game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers announced. His absence is officially attributed to right knee injury management and right shin soreness on the game's initial injury report.

Embiid will be re-evaluated ahead of the Sixers' back-to-back this upcoming weekend. Further updates are expected later this week.

Paul George remains out due to his suspension. He has 18 games to miss until he's eligible to return.

Johni Broome and MarJon Beauchamp (two-way) are listed as 'doubtful' due to G League assignments.

Jabari Walker, whose promotion to a standard NBA contract has not yet been announced, is not listed on the injury report. So, reading between the lines, that transaction will ostensibly be finalized over the next 24 hours so that he can be available for tip-off against Atlanta.

The newly-signed Cameron Payne is not listed on the injury report, either. So he'll seemingly be available to make his re-debut in Philadelphia on Thursday.

As for the Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga remains out with a bone bruise in his left knee. RayJ Dennis and Caleb Houstan are 'doubtful' due to two-way G League assignments. Houstan, however, will be converted to a standard NBA deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. So his status may change leading up to game time.

Let's get it back to Embiid for a moment. Obviously it is not great that he will miss the game after missing the final two prior to the All-Star break. However, this absence is not being directly attributed to the knee that kept him out for those two games. So, that's an encouraging note.

It's also important to look at the standings. No one is really threatening the Sixers from below. They have a fairly comfortable lead on the Play-In tournament, and the Orlando Magic—the closest team to them—is about to be without Franz Wagner for at least three more weeks, according to Charania.

The Sixers also have the most games left of anyone in the NBA against teams that are openly tanking. So they do have a little bit of breathing room to be extra cautious with Embiid. The only thing they're really putting at risk is upward mobility in the standings.