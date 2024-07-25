Sixers Star Joel Embiid Lets Out Bold Scoring Take
During his rise to superstardom, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has become one of the NBA's most dominant offensive talents. Already with two scoring titles to his name, the former MVP let out a bold take regarding his ability to put the ball in the basket.
Earlier this week, Embiid sat down with his trainer Drew Hanlen on his new Check Ball podcast. Hanlen ended up asking the Sixers star how many points he thinks he could average if teams weren't allowed to double team him. Embiid confidently responded by saying he could put up 50 a night if that were the case.
"No doubles, 50," Embiid said. "Not even kidding. I would cause all you would have to do is just throw the ball down there ever single possession. I'll get to the free-throw line or I'll score."
Due to his physicality and ability to score from anywhere on the floor, Embiid regularly sees double and sometimes triple teams from opposing defenses. Despite this, he is still around the top scorers in the league every season in terms of points per game.
After leading the league in scoring in 2022 and 2023, Embiid was not eligible for the scoring title last season due to the 65-game rule. However, he posted a career-high 34.7 PPG in the 39 games he did appear in during the regular season.
Last year, Embiid notched 50 or more points in a game on three separate occasions. He best outing was when he erupted for a career-high 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs in January. Seeing that he's able to put up these numbers with multiple defenders on him, he might not be far off with his comments with Hanlen.