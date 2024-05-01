Sixers Stay Alive With Thrilling Game 5 Victory vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers are still alive in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. With a victory on Tuesday night, the Sixers will head back home with an opportunity to take Game 6.
Heading into the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the seventh-seeded Sixers knew their opponent well. Unfortunately, they were aware of the fact that New York has their number this season.
In four games against the Knicks during the regular season, the Sixers took on three losses. None of the matchups were particularly close.
When the two teams met for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden last week, the Sixers couldn’t bounce back from a Joel Embiid injury scare. The big man returned to the action after heading into halftime early with knee soreness, but the Sixers dropped Game 1 with a seven-point loss.
The Sixers nearly stole Game 2 on the road. Unfortunately, critical mistakes, along with some botched calls, led the Sixers to collapse instead of knotting the series at one.
Back at home with an 0-2 deficit, the Sixers knew they needed to rise to the occasion and avoid staying on the path of a sweep. With a 50-point outing from the superstar center, Joel Embiid, the Sixers got on the board with a convincing 11-point win.
Sunday’s Game 4 offered the Sixers yet, another opportunity to even the series. Although they were on their home court, there was a New York invasion in South Philly, and the Knicks completely took over late in the game the Sixers initially had control of early on.
Putting the Sixers away with a five-point victory, the Knicks went back to New York with a 3-1 lead ahead of Game 5.
With their season on the line, the Sixers came out looking sharp on Tuesday night. While Joel Embiid struggled to get his shot going, the Sixers received some life from the veteran guard Tyrese Maxey and the forward Tobias Harris. The two starters combined for 18 of the Sixers’ 26 points in the first quarter. Philadelphia held a nine-point lead through the first quarter.
The second quarter was a different story. As the Sixers rolled out their group of reserves, the Knicks immediately took advantage. Knocking down 63 percent of their shots, New York outscored the Sixers 32-17. Going into halftime, the Sixers trailed 49-43.
After gaining some momentum late in the first half, the Sixers maintained that energy early on at the start of the second half. There wouldn’t be a swing, though.
The Knicks didn’t shoot particularly well in the third quarter, draining just 37 percent of their shots from the field. However, they managed to have enough to go blow-for-blow with Philadelphia, as the lead changed over 12 times. Before entering the fourth quarter, the Knicks possessed a 70-69 lead.
Neither team found separation at the start of the fourth quarter, and that would remain the case throughout the final 12 minutes of action. The Sixers managed to knock down 61 percent of their shots, and prevented the Knicks from taking total control of the glass.
But Philly’s inability to take care of the ball hurt their chances of getting out in front and pulling away as Tyrese Maxey went to work on the offensive end and put together a 17-point quarter. While the Sixers missed an opportunity to take charge and seal the deal in regulation, a healthy three-pointer from Maxey in the final seconds of the fourth quarter allowed the Sixers to force overtime.
The Sixers couldn't be outworked with their season on the line in overtime. After holding the Knicks to just 30 percent from the floor, the Sixers outscored New York 15-9, to pull off a 112-106 victory. Maxey finished the night with 46 points and nine assists in 51 minutes of action.
The Sixers and the Knicks will meet on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 6.