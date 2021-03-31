Tobias Harris Reunites With Boban Marjanovic for a Commercial

The adventures of Bobi (Boban Marjanovic) and Tobi (Tobias Harris) went on for quite some time as the two had stints as teammates through three different organizations. First, it started with the Detroit Pistons, then the two veterans found themselves on the Los Angeles Clippers together, before ultimately ending up with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

During that span of time, Harris and Marjanovic became best friends and their Bobi-Tobi duo became a point of interest from all of their fans. Unfortunately, the adventures stopped after the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

After the Sixers were defeated in seven games by the Toronto Raptors, both Harris and Boban were set to hit free agency that summer. Harris, who had several teams interested in him, worked to return to the Sixers to finish what he started.

As soon as free agency opened up in 2019, Harris inked a max contract to stay in Philly. Marjanovic, on the other hand, didn't receive notable interest from the 76ers. Although it was rumored the Sixers would've liked the big man back, the Dallas Mavericks offered Boban a multi-year deal, which he signed.

Boban and Harris might be on different teams these days, but their friendship has lasted despite some jealousy from Harris last season while down in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Thankfully, the friendship remains strong and they were able to collaborate on a brand new commercial together for Goldfish.

Bobi and Tobi might be long-distance these days, but the adventures remain alive.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA