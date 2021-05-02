Former Sixers Trade Acquisition Ignas Brazdeikis Lands With Magic

As the 2021 NBA trade market quickly closed its doors, the Philadelphia 76ers got involved in a few negotiations to bolster the roster before they took on the final stretch of the regular season and headed into the playoffs.

George Hill ended up becoming the Sixers' most notable acquisition. As Philly wanted to land a veteran point guard with playoff experience, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard made a lot of sense for the Sixers.

To get that deal done, Philly got involved in a three-team trade involving the Thunder and the New York Knicks. After dishing out Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier, Terrance Ferguson, and several second-round picks to each trade suitor, the 76ers landed Hill from OKC and veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis from the Knicks.

Many believed that, like Porier and Ferguson, the 76ers would waive Brazdeikis before he joined the 76ers. That's not how it went down, though. Once the 76ers returned from a six-game road trip, Brazdeikis linked up with the team, participated in a few practices, and even played in a game for the Sixers last month.

However, it wouldn't be long before the Sixers waived the young forward. As Philly wanted a reliable stretch-four with more experience, the Sixers used Brazdeikis's roster spot to sign Anthony Tolliver to a 10-Day contract. At this point, Tolliver is wrapping up his second 10-Day contract and intends to remain with the Sixers for the rest of the season.

As for Brazdeikis, he's been a free agent for nearly a month now. Soon, that will end. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Orlando Magic intend to sign Brazdeikis to a 10-Day contract. Now, the former Michigan forward will get an opportunity to showcase his talents on a new team as the injury-riddled Magic look to finish up a rather disappointing season on a high note.

