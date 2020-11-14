The 2020 NBA offseason could shape up to be an interesting one for the Philadelphia 76ers. After they made several big signings during last year's offseason, the Sixers don't have a lot of cap space to sign free agents this time around.

But don't rule out the Sixers being aggressive in the trade market. For the last couple of years, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand has proven to be an aggressive deal-maker when it comes to trading.

Now that the 76ers have added former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey into the mix, the Sixers have two known trade-happy executives working on the personnel operation.

So as expected, the Sixers are already included in several trade rumors. When it comes to notable names, Philly has already been linked to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden.

They aren't just on the hunt for blockbuster moves, though. Recently, the Sixers have reported interest in San Antonio Spurs veteran Patty Mills. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Spurs are hearing from Philly and the Milwaukee Bucks regarding the availability of the 32-year-old guard.

Per O'Connor's report, "a deal with Philadelphia would probably bring back Josh Richardson." Just last summer, the 76ers brought Josh Richardson to Philly through a trade with the Miami Heat using Jimmy Butler.

Richardson started at shooting guard for the Sixers during the 2019-2020 season. Although he had a handful of standout performances, Richardson's season was ultimately underwhelming as he dealt with several injuries and struggled to knock down three-point shots consistently, draining just 34-percent of his attempts.

From a leadership and defensive standpoint, Richardson was a good player to have around last season. But the Sixers might benefit from using Richardson as trade bait in a deal that could get them a productive and reliable point guard such as Mills.

Considering the Sixers have several shooting guards who will be involved in the rotation next year, such as Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and possibly another first-round rookie, the position might be overcrowded. Therefore, sending Richardson to San Antonio for a backup point guard is a real possibility this offseason.

