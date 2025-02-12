Stephen A. Smith Gives Blunt Take on 76ers Maximization of Joel Embiid
Heading into this season, the discourse around the Philadelphia 76ers was that they were ready to compete for a title after a strong offseason. However, due to litany of injuries up and down the roster, the narrative around them quickly changed.
Among the players who has been sidelined the most for the Sixers has been Joel Embiid. The former MVP had a delayed debut to start the year, and has had to miss time on various occasions because of multiple injuries.
As the All-Star center continues to find himself in and out of the lineup, a discussion regarding the Sixers' maximization of him broke out on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take. Stephen A. Smith ended up giving his thoughts on the topic, and didn't point the blame at the organization. Instead, he feels Embiid's prime was wasted because of Ben Simmons.
"No they did not, Ben Simmons wasted peak Embiid," Stephen A. said Tuesday. "Let's be very very clear, I'm pointing fingers...I look at the 76ers and I don't view them per se as wasting it, because what can you do. I view if Ben Simmons was what he was supposed to be, who knows, the Sixers might have had a title by now."
Simmons was once an All-NBA-level talent for the Sixers, but his time in Philly came to an ugly end following the 2021 postseason. He ended up sitting out for months in hopes of being traded, which ultimately led to him being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. The former No. 1 pick was just recently bought out by the Nets, and now finds himself on the LA Clippers.
As for Embiid and the Sixers, they continue to try and salvage this season by battling for a playoff spot. Despite how bleak things have looked for them, an overall weak Eastern Conference has left them a tiny window of opportunity to still sneak in.