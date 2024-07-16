Steve Kerr Opens up on Sixers Joel Embiid's Play for Team USA
This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has opted to play in international competition for the first time in his career. Following Team USA's second of five showcase games, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the former MVP's play.
In Team USA's first matchup against Canada, Embiid fouled out in just 12 minutes of action. He followed that up by going for 10 points and five rebounds in a nail-biting win over Australia Monday.
During his postgame press conference, Kerr was asked about Embiid possibly coming off the bench in favor of Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis. He feels the Sixers star is still finding his groove, and admitted his lineups aren't set in stone as Team USA prepares for the Olympics.
"Joel is getting better and better every day. It usually takes big guys a little bit longer to get rhythm and flow," Kerr said. "I love Joel, he's a dominant player and I think it's going to be important for us to figure out the best combinations and putting the right people together and that's still a work in progress."
Through the first two showcase games, Kerr has already made adjustments to his starting lineup. After a dominant outing from Anthony Davis against Australia, Team USA could see some changes in the frontcourt next.
Whether it's as a starter or off the bench, Embiid is going to be a key contributor for Team USA. They'll need to rely on him in a big way in any meeting with France, as they deploy a pair of seven footers. Nontheless, it's clear the Sixers big man is still adjusting to how the game is played internationally compared to the NBA.