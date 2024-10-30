All 76ers

Tobias Harris Reflects on Crucial 76ers Journey

Tobias Harris sees the positives in his 76ers journey.

Oct 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) starts a fast break against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) starts a fast break against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Tobias Harris returns to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 6 against the New York Knicks in the round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

For the first time since 2019, Harris is going to compete against the Sixers as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

Years after landing in Philadelphia via trade, and signing a five-year contract to stick with the Sixers long-term, Harris looks back on his rocky time with the Sixers and sees all the positives.

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“It was a great experience,” the veteran told reporters.

It wasn’t always a positive ride for Harris, who was often under scrutiny due to the contract he signed and the lack of All-Star-level production.

“It helped me grow in so many different elements of my life,” he added. “All the years here, the ups and downs, the experience of playoff basketball, winning seasons were extremely important to me. Not many people notice but like, as a player and as a person in this generation, when I was a kid, I used to play AAU, and if something didn’t work, I would jump to the next team. Things of that nature, like finding a way to move out. It was like the first thing in my life that I saw through—the five years being here. I do think there is tremendous growth in that and weathering the storm. Finding ways to come through and out of it in some type of fashion and really just battling through it.”

As a team, the Sixers couldn’t push past the second round of the playoffs when Harris was around. Of course, Harris isn’t the one to solely get blamed for the team’s postseason shortcomings, but the expectations he had attached to his max contract made it difficult for fans to look past the fact that the forward couldn’t offer more on the court.

In over 370 regular season games with the Sixers, Harris averaged 18 points and seven rebounds on 37 percent shooting from three. Over six playoff runs, he produced 16 points and eight rebounds with 35 percent shooting from deep in the postseason.

How Harris will be received in Philadelphia for the first time since leaving on Wednesday night is unclear. Either way, the crowd reaction won’t change his mentality.

“I always say it’s the experience that I wouldn’t have changed,” he finished. “Obviously, it didn’t work out the way that I personally wanted to work out—or that I think the organization wanted to work out—because we didn’t reach our goal of a championship. The experience and lessons along the way are ones that I wouldn’t change for anything.”

