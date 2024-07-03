Trade Talks Signal Sixers Could Move on From Notable Trade Acquisition
The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be talking shop with the Golden State Warriors.
As free agency passes through the first wave moves, the Sixers could find themselves cutting ties with their notable trade acquisition from last season.
While Buddy Hield was a candidate to leave the Sixers in the open market — leaving them losing him for nothing — it turns out Philadelphia could get something in return for the veteran sharpshooter.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Warriors and the Sixers have been “in serious talks” on a potential sign-and-trade involving Hield. Over the next few days, the Sixers could have a new asset or two, while the Warriors would acquire one of the league’s most efficient three-point shooters.
When the Sixers initially traded for Hield back in February, they hoped there could be a long-term fit. With Philadelphia desiring a high-volume three-point shooter, Hield’s skillset is exactly what Nick Nurse’s system needed. Unfortunately, the on-court sample wasn’t as great as on paper.
Following a tenure with the Indiana Pacers, Hield was off to a hot start with the Sixers. Over time, he began playing himself out of the rotation.
By the end of the 2023-2024 regular season, Hield clocked 32 games, 14 of which were starts. In an average of 25 minutes, Hield produced 12 points per game, shooting 39 percent from deep on seven attempts per game.
Every trade the Sixers make at the deadline is struck with intentions of snagging a impact player for the upcoming playoff run. Although Hield lacked postseason experience, the Sixers believed his game would translate well. But in two of six games, Hield was a healthy scratch. In the four games he played, Hield averaged just 12 minutes, averaging five points as he took fewer than five shots per game.
Hield seemed open to a return to the Sixers at the end of the postseason. 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was open to a reunion for next year, but he was quite honest about the Hield addition not panning out the way the team had hoped.
The Warriors just might value Hield more than the Sixers at this time. Therefore, the two squads are expected to work out an arrangement to send the sharpshooter out West to join his fifth team since 2016.