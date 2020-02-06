All76ers
Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Justin Grasso

It's been a busy Thursday morning for the Philadelphia 76ers. First, it started with a late-night, early morning trade with the Golden State Warriors. Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand found a way to patch up the team's bench scoring and perimeter shooting woes by acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

However, Golden State wasn't interested in acquiring any other player's salary. Therefore, they settled on a handful of draft picks. The result of that deal left the Sixers with some tough decisions to make as they have to clear room on the roster for two players.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported about 30 minutes after the trade that the Sixers weren't finished making moves. As they needed to clear up some roster space, they wanted to continue searching for a potential deal that would require them to dish out a couple of players to clear the space.

If a deal doesn't get done by the trade deadline, then the team would need to waive a couple of guys. So far, there haven't been any concrete rumors as to who is on their way out, but a couple of absences ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks sort of indicates who could've played their last minutes in a Sixers' uniform.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, three players aren't with the team in Milwaukee on Thursday. One player is the backup point guard, Trey Burke. Another is the reserve center, Jonah Bolden. Both of those guys were reported to be away from the team without a reason.

Backup center Kyle O'Quinn, however, was ruled out on Thursday for 'personal reasons.' All three players mentioned above haven't had much playing time throughout the year, so all three could be candidates for a potential trade/waive scenario. However, nothing is concrete just yet. We're still hours away from the deadline at this point.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

