Tyler Herro Could Miss Miami Heat Matchup vs Sixers

Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Miami Heat on Monday night, the home team could miss its key starter, Tyler Herro, as he popped up on the injury report on Sunday.

According to the official NBA injury report, Herro is dealing with a right thigh contusion. The Heat have considered him questionable to play for the matchup.

The Heat and the Sixers recently met in South Philly. The game included Herro, who checked in for over 30 minutes on the night. It was a highly efficient shooting outing for Herro, who knocked down 65 percent of his shots from the field. The veteran sharpshooter produced 30 points.

Along with his scoring, Herro dished out seven assists. He also came down with three rebounds. Herro was a key in helping the Heat defeat the shorthanded Sixers 118-95.

In Miami’s most recent outing, Herro was not a part of the action against the Milwaukee Bucks. Even without Herro, the Heat put up a good fight and took the game into overtime. Milwaukee closed out the matchup on top with a 121-115 victory.

The Heat enter Monday’s game on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Sixers are leading the league in that category, as they’ve lost 11 games in a row heading into the final week of the regular season. With a victory on Monday, the Heat would sweep the Sixers for the first time since 2016.

It’s unclear what the plan for Herro is, but the Sixers and the Heat will battle it out at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

