WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo

The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp.

When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were rolling as the NBA allowed everybody to tune in and see how Doc Rivers and the Sixers are running their camp this offseason.

Everybody got a good look into how these offseason practices work. Spectators could see the new-look Sixers battle it out and got a refresher on how energetic Philadelphia’s third-year guard Tyrese Maxey is when he’s playing basketball.

After the session wrapped up, a handful of Sixers remained on the court to get some post-practice work. As usual, Maxey and James Harden were among those who remained on the floor and continued getting up shots.

In one clip shared by the Sixers’ social media team, Maxey and Harden were spotted launching threes from The Citadel logo at McAlister Field House.

It’s just a sequence of a couple of shots with Harden and Maxey showing off their range, but it’s worth noting that Harden certainly still has a consistent shot from deep, and Maxey is continuing to develop with his long-ball.

During his lone season at the University of Kentucky, Maxey’s three-point shot was a question mark as he hit fewer than 30 percent of his threes.

In his first NBA season, Maxey didn’t do much better from deep, as he hit on just 30 percent of his threes while averaging fewer than two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Last season was a different story for Maxey. As he garnered more playing time, Maxey averaged just under five threes per game. His three-point percentage jumped up to 42 percent during his sophomore effort.

Exceeding 40 percent from three once again will be a challenging task for Maxey, but he’s proven he shouldn’t be doubted. As the star guard continues to rain shots from deep in practice and consistently keeps up with his ten-time All-Star teammate Harden, Maxey looks primed for another big year in Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.