Tyrese Maxey Joins Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine at New Balance

At last, Philadelphia 76ers’ rising star Tyrese Maxey reveals that he’s working with a popular brand. On Wednesday, Maxey and New Balance announced that the 76ers’ guard is officially a part of the apparel team.

The company made the big announcement via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“NEWBIE GANG!” Maxey said on a quote tweet of New Balance’s announcement.

The announcement doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. All season long, Maxey’s been wearing New Balance whenever he takes the court for the Sixers.

Therefore, it wasn’t a matter of if the young guard was a part of the New Balance team or not, it was more a matter of when he was going to announce that he had linked up with them.

By joining the New Balance team, Maxey lands on a roster with several notable NBA talents. Most notably, Maxey joins Los Angeles Clippers star and two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard. Also, several other young stars, such as Denver’s Jamal Murray, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray, and more, are linked to New Balance.

During an interview with FanNation Kicks, Maxey explained his decision to go with New Balance.

"Honestly, New Balance has this family morale about it that I wanted really be a part of. That was one of the biggest things. It's a partnership. I haven't even been here long, and I just feel as if the partnership is growing day by day. They have helped me with so many different things - like they're available to talk on the phone all the time. That is something you don't ever see, and I really commend them for that, and I appreciate them bringing me along."

It was only a matter of time before a company scooped Maxey up as the young rising star continued to emerge. While Maxey entered the NBA slightly outside of the lottery coming off of his freshman season at Kentucky, it wouldn’t be long before he became a fan-favorite in Philadelphia.

By year two, Maxey was a full-time starter for the Sixers. Although the situation seemed temporary, as a blockbuster trade would soon be on the horizon, Maxey’s early sophomore performance kept him in the starting lineup when the Sixers acquired a ten-time All-Star guard in James Harden.

Maxey would finish the 2021-2022 season by putting up 18 points and four assists per game while knocking down 43 percent of his threes in 75 games. This season, the young guard has averaged 21 points and four assists per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.