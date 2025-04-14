Tyrese Maxey Opens up on Building Chemistry With Fellow 76ers Stars
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big change to their roster by pairing Paul George with their homegrown duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Injuries ended up derailing their first season together, but one of the members is eager to do everything possible to make sure they can rectify things in year two.
When it comes to star trios throughout NBA history, chemistry is a crucial part of success. Knowing this, Tyrese Maxey is eager to build a stronger bond with his two running mates. For him, becoming an effective unit on the floor starts with coming together during the downtime of the year.
Ahead of the Sixers' regular season finale Sunday afternoon, Maxey conducted his last media availability of the 2025 campaign. Among the things he touched on was his relationship with Embiid and PG and how they plan to build on things moving forward. Maxey wants to see the three of them get together in the offseason so they can start working towards hitting the ground running next season.
"We never really figured it out," Maxey said. "Hopefully, everybody can get healthy, everybody can be ready for the start of training camp next year. Before that, whenever the case may be, get guys together in the summertime, spend time with each other and try to hit the ground running, get a good start next year."
Health is priority No. 1, as each member of the Sixers' big three is battling some form of ailment right now. After that, they can begin getting in work together to see how they can operate at a high level on the court together.
When this trio was formed, many felt they had the capability to complement each other nicely from a basketball standpoint. While they'll all be another year older, Embiid, Maxey, and PG are still capable of being a threat in the Eastern Conference. The key for them will be staying in the lineup consistently to build the proper cohesion to make a run at a championship.