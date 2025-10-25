VJ Edgecombe Downplays Hype After Stellar 76ers Debut
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their regular season with a visit to TD Garden, where they took on the Boston Celtics. The match itself would go back and forth across all four quarters, with Philadelphia coming out on top 117-116.
Tyrese Maxey would lead the way for the Sixers, dropping 40 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field. He’d also be useful by dishing out six assists and even coming away with two steals, proving to be a handful for the Celtics on both ends of the court.
While Wednesday night’s match was just any other start to the regular season for Maxey and plenty of the other Sixers players, it was an extra special occasion for their rookie VJ Edgecombe, as he’d make his official NBA debut against the Celtics.
While he was a little shaky at times during his preseason slate of games, it wasn’t present at all during his debut, as Edgecombe would end the night with 34 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
His scoring tally alone broke the Sixers’ franchise record for most points scored in a debut, with the previous holder being none other than Allen Iverson, but it also placed him third overall for the NBA’s record of points scored in a debut.
This wasn’t the only record that the Bahamian would shatter in his first appearance, as his 14-point first quarter would break the league’s record for most points scored in a first quarter of a debut, which was previously held by LeBron James.
How is Edgecombe feeling after his debut?
While some would parade around after such an electric performance, the Sixers’ rookie has kept his nose to the grindstone when the team practiced on Friday afternoon, telling reporters that he’s still looking to improve his game.
“For me, it’s just building blocks, just trying to take steps in the right direction, learn from film, I was watching film just now, just learning team tendencies and knowing what they do, it’s just a steady progression,” Edgecombe told the press on Friday afternoon. “I played one NBA game, it doesn’t determine who I am as a player, just continue to build and continue to grow.”
Edgecombe’s next opportunity to show his talent will come in front of the Philadelphia faithful as the Charlotte Hornets roll into the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.