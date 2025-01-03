Warriors Reveal Steph Curry’s Status vs Philadelphia 76ers
Heading into the Thursday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers, the home team anticipated a potential absence for the veteran star sharpshooter Steph Curry.
According to the Warriors’ injury report, Curry was questionable to play as he deals with a thumb injury.
A few hours before tip-off, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Curry had been upgraded to probable for the night. While the guard needed to tape up his thumb for his warmups, the head coach was left with the impression that Curry would be good to compete against the Sixers.
At this point, Curry has been upgraded and is officially set to go.
Thursday night marks the first of two meetings between the Sixers and the Warriors.
Over the last two games, Curry has been in the lineup. When the Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns on December 28, Curry checked in for 35 minutes of action. He produced 22 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. He also had six rebounds and six assists. Curry helped lead the Warriors to a four-point victory over the Suns.
Two nights later, the Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry had a rough shooting outing in 29 minutes of action, as he hit on 29 percent of his attempts from the field. He finished the game with 11 points, two rebounds, and three assists.
Overall, Curry has averaged 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block this season in 26 matchups. In six games without Curry, the Warriors have gone 4-2 this year. They won’t have to worry about that scenario on Thursday night against Philadelphia.
The Warriors are 16-16 heading into the night, winning just three of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 13-18. While they’ve won seven of their last ten games, a four-game win streak was snapped in Sacramento on Wednesday.
The Sixers and the Warriors are slated for a 10 PM ET tip.