What Does 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Love Most About Philly?

Soon, it will officially be a year from the time the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Washington guard, Matisse Thybulle. At first, Sixers fans weren't too fond of the pick as they assumed Philly would snag a guard who was best known for shooting and scoring. However, Thybulle's defensive grit has won over the city during his rookie season.

By now, you could probably consider Thybulle a fan favorite to some. The humble shooting guard isn't one to brag about his game -- but he definitely doesn't lack confidence on the floor. A quality, as such has helped Thybulle quickly feel the love from Philadelphia, despite the initial reactions from Sixers fans when he was drafted.

And at this point, the feeling is reciprocated as Thybulle has a strong connection with the city. Recently, the Sixers guard was asked to talk about what he loves most about Philly during a virtual Q & A on NBA's Twitter. While he couldn't pinpoint one particular factor, Thybulle revealed some of his favorite characteristics about the city.

"I think it's hard for me to say that there's one thing I love the most about Philly," the rookie said. "There's like, a handful of things, but my two most favorite things are definitely the architecture. I'm into the whole photography thing."

What else? "The people," Thybulle continues. "I think the people out here are awesome, and we have the best fans in the NBA, and they show their love and support every day, and I love it." 76ers fans might not always be the easiest to deal with, considering they will boo their own team as a motivational tactic when things are going south.

[RELATED: Matisse Thybulle Says Kawhi Leonard is Hardest NBA Player to Guard]

When everything is good, though, the crowd, like Thybulle said, is arguably the best in the NBA. After all, they at least deserve some credit from others as the Sixers hold the best record when playing at home during the 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_