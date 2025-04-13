What Can 76ers Fans Expect From Isaiah Mobley?
On Sunday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the signing of Isaiah Mobley ahead of their season finale against the Chicago Bulls. For those who haven't followed the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Mobley has been quite the player.
Across his 22 games in the regular season, Mobley averaged 17.3 points on an efficient 47.5 percent shooting, along with 7.8 rebounds per game. This caused him to be one of Delaware head coach Mike Longobardi's top choices when constructing lineups night in and night out.
One of the only issues that plagued the 25-year-old's game was persistent injuries, having been sidelined for a long period of time earlier on in the year. This is an issue that Mobley wants to improve on in the upcoming offseason, as well as continuing to build on his game.
"Continue to get stronger, try to build up my body so I can stay healthy," said Mobley following the Blue Coats' final game of the season. "Also, just work all the way around, I try to say that I'm an ethical hooper so I try to work on every facet of my game."
If Mobley is to take to the court on Sunday afternoon, it won't be his first time under the lights of the NBA, having played two seasons as a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside his brother Evan Mobley. Across those two seasons, the former USC star appeared in 22 games, averaging 2.5 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting from the field.
Mobley is also the second member of the Blue Coats to be signed by Philadelphia following the end of the G League regular season, as Marcus Bagley was picked up back in late March.