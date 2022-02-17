What Did Rivers Think of Paul Millsap's First Impression With Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers knew they weren't going to have their newest superstar James Harden on the floor for Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics as early as Monday afternoon. However, their other veteran acquisition Paul Millsap was present.

It's been a while since Millsap has played an NBA game. After appearing on the court with the Brooklyn Nets for nine minutes on December 27, Millsap registered DNPs for eight-straight matchups.

On January 13, Millsap took the court once again for nearly 20 minutes. That was the final time he played for the Nets. For the next 14 games, Millsap was inactive. Finally, last Thursday, the Nets moved him in a trade with the Sixers.

Now that Millsap's in a new situation as he desired, the veteran forward/center is ready to get back out on the court to play again. Going into Tuesday's game against the Celtics, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers admitted he wasn't sure what Millsap's role was going to be just yet.

"I don't know yet, honestly," said Rivers when asked about Millsap's role for Tuesday night. "We're probably gonna throw him in at some point and just see how it goes. I just think... I don't know how to use him. Honestly, I've never coached him. The way he's played in the past, he's been a guy that pops a lot at that five spot. A lot of the times, we want him to roll. Honestly, if he's out there, we are literally figuring out what we want to do right in front of you, and I can't tell you what that is."

Three-quarters of the game went by on Tuesday night without a Millsap sighting. Finally, in the last quarter of the outing, the Sixers veteran made an appearance. In nine minutes, Millsap scored nine points, draining three of his six shots, with two coming from beyond the arc.

"He looked good," said Rivers. "After the game, he said, 'I felt pretty good, I was surprised.' He's not been playing. So, he's been working out every day. And he's been playing pickup games in Atlanta. But this is NBA basketball, and he will add some toughness to us, there's no doubt about that. He'll be able to step out and make threes for us at the five spot. And that will be something we'll work on."

Millsap mentioned he felt great after the game. While he wasn't thrilled about the circumstances since the Sixers were getting destroyed by the Celtics, the former All-Star was able to get his feet wet once again without anything to lose.

"Tonight for me was just really learning," said Millsap. "Trying to get a feel for the guys. Get a feel for the game plan and everything that goes with it. So, it's still a whirlwind right now, trying to figure all that out. But, it's gonna come, and wherever I see fit, to where I can get in and help this team, that's what I'm gonna do."

