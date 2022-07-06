Late last week, the Philadelphia 76ers finalized their Summer League roster. Shortly after, the squad full of young prospects went out to Salt Lake City, Utah for the first set of games.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers tipped off their first matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. As always, there was a lot of excitement for a handful of prospects on the Sixers. Unfortunately, not all of them were able to play.

Former Sixers draft pick Filip Petrusev was added to the team through the 2021 NBA Draft in the second round. After he was taken just before Charles Bassey, it became clear that Petrusev was on pace to become a Euro stash.

As Petrusev is eager to join the 76ers as soon as possible, his Summer League run will be very important as it’s an opportunity to showcase his development. However, Petrusev was not on the court for Philadelphia’s Summer League debut on Tuesday night.

Neither was the standout guard, Trevelin Queen. Just last week, Queen was an unrestricted free agent. In the opening hours of free agency, Queen was one of three prospects to ink a deal with the 76ers.

The young guard had minimal NBA experience as he joined the Sixers’ roster. After going undrafted in 2020, Queen has played in just 10 NBA games to date. He averaged 7.4 minutes per game last season with the Houston Rockets.

Although Queen spent most of his time in the NBA G League last year, he thrived with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. By the end of the year, he earned many accolades such as NBA G League All-Defensive Team, All-NBA G League First Team, NBA G League Finals MVP, and NBA G League MVP.

Considering everything he’s accomplished on the developmental level, many Sixers fans were excited to see what the young guard was able to bring to the table in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Unfortunately, he wasn’t cleared to play just yet.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Queen was held out due to reconditioning. While many players are in the same boat, it seems the 76ers’ Summer League team is taking a different approach with Queen, whose debut is highly anticipated.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

