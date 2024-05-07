Would Buddy Hield Return to 76ers in Free Agency?
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers were confident they landed the best player traded in the NBA when they snagged Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.
With the Sixers getting knocked out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Hield is officially set to hit free agency as his contract from the Pacers expires.
The 76ers knew well that Hield could be a one-year rental, but they made the trade with intentions of keeping him on board for years to come. After getting a 32-game run in Philly, along with the first playoff run of his career, where is Hield’s head at in terms of free agency?
“I’m here now — I feel like we didn’t get things done — I’d like to be in Philly again,” Hield said this week, after the Sixers dropped Game 6 against the Knicks. “They traded for me and I feel like they would want me too.”
In 32 games, Hield averaged 26 minutes on the court. During that stretch, the veteran produced 12 points per game while shooting 39 percent from three. There were positive flashes, along with stretches of Hield finding himself with a minimized role.
When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield saw his playing time drop. Through the first two games of the first-round series, Hield totaled 25 minutes on the court. In Game 3, he saw the court for just four minutes. Over that three-game stretch, Hield totaled two points, missing all of his four three-point attempts.
For Games 4 and 5, Hield picked up DNPs. In Game 6, the veteran cleared his name, as he trotted out on the court for 21 minutes, giving the Sixers a much-needed boost in the elimination game.
Hield knocked down all but three of his nine shots from beyond the arc. He scored 20 points in the three-point loss against New York. His team didn’t come out on top, but Hield ended the postseason on a better note personally.
“I came to the party late,” Hield added. “There was a lot of injuries. Before I was here, the team was rolling. I couldn’t play in the rotation sometimes, too, because they had their guys they trusted, and I understand that. Right now, Philly is a priority for me. We’ll see when it comes down. My agent is one call away, and we’ll figure something happens. If not, I’ll put my head down and keep working and I’m sure God will open up doors for me regardless.”
The Sixers have a lot to think about in the coming months. It’s unclear where the front office is at regarding bringing Hield back for another run, but it seems the veteran sharpshooter is ready to return if the Sixers are open to it.