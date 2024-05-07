All 76ers

Would Buddy Hield Return to 76ers in Free Agency?

Buddy Hield opens up on his free agency.

Justin Grasso

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) dribbles up court
Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) dribbles up court / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers were confident they landed the best player traded in the NBA when they snagged Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

With the Sixers getting knocked out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Hield is officially set to hit free agency as his contract from the Pacers expires.

The 76ers knew well that Hield could be a one-year rental, but they made the trade with intentions of keeping him on board for years to come. After getting a 32-game run in Philly, along with the first playoff run of his career, where is Hield’s head at in terms of free agency?

“I’m here now — I feel like we didn’t get things done — I’d like to be in Philly again,” Hield said this week, after the Sixers dropped Game 6 against the Knicks. “They traded for me and I feel like they would want me too.”

In 32 games, Hield averaged 26 minutes on the court. During that stretch, the veteran produced 12 points per game while shooting 39 percent from three. There were positive flashes, along with stretches of Hield finding himself with a minimized role.

When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield saw his playing time drop. Through the first two games of the first-round series, Hield totaled 25 minutes on the court. In Game 3, he saw the court for just four minutes. Over that three-game stretch, Hield totaled two points, missing all of his four three-point attempts.

For Games 4 and 5, Hield picked up DNPs. In Game 6, the veteran cleared his name, as he trotted out on the court for 21 minutes, giving the Sixers a much-needed boost in the elimination game.

Hield knocked down all but three of his nine shots from beyond the arc. He scored 20 points in the three-point loss against New York. His team didn’t come out on top, but Hield ended the postseason on a better note personally.

“I came to the party late,” Hield added. “There was a lot of injuries. Before I was here, the team was rolling. I couldn’t play in the rotation sometimes, too, because they had their guys they trusted, and I understand that. Right now, Philly is a priority for me. We’ll see when it comes down. My agent is one call away, and we’ll figure something happens. If not, I’ll put my head down and keep working and I’m sure God will open up doors for me regardless.”

The Sixers have a lot to think about in the coming months. It’s unclear where the front office is at regarding bringing Hield back for another run, but it seems the veteran sharpshooter is ready to return if the Sixers are open to it.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA