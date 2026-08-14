4 Numbers to Know For the Sixers’ 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

The Sixers’ schedule for the 2026-27 regular season is here and it’s loaded with high-stakes games, many of which will be nationally televised. That’s what is expected when a team rosters Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

Needless to say, there is a lot to unpack, so here are four defining numbers to get you acclimated to this year’s schedule.

The 2026-27 Sixers schedule is here:



• 34 Nationally Televised Games

• 13 B2Bs

• NBA Opening Game 10/20 @ NYK

• Christmas Day 12/25 @ LAL

• Games on Halloween, MLK Day, President’s Day, New Years Day, Thanksgiving Eve, St Patrick’s Day



Lots of eyes on the Sixers this year. pic.twitter.com/CgXJjuTDnJ — RB (@RBPhillyTake) August 13, 2026

11

Philadelphia has 11 standout games.

It will open the season visiting the reigning-champion New York Knicks on October 20 at 7 p.m., Eastern time, on NBC. This game doesn’t have a shortage of storylines as the Knicks swept the Sixers in the conference semifinals last season, New York will receive its Finals rings and it will be Brown and James’ first games as Sixers.

The drama continues as Philadelphia hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers in its home-opener on October 22 at 7 p.m., Eastern time, on ESPN. Cleveland, of course, is James’ former team, which was interested in reuniting during his free-agency process. Then there is the James Harden part of it, assuming he re-signs with Cleveland.

Sixers first 10 games of the season: @statmuse



@ Knicks

vs Cavs

vs Bucks

vs Pistons

@ Pacers

vs Knicks

@ Hornets

vs Bulls

@ Pistons

@ Cavs



Predict their record. pic.twitter.com/uBt9eTybBM — BronMuse (@BronMuse) August 13, 2026

Philadelphia will get spooky as it squares up against the Charlotte Hornets on Halloween in Queen City at 6 p.m., Eastern time. The Hornets look a little different, having traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they remain a playoff threat.

Brown will get his first chance at revenge against the Boston Celtics on November 10 as the Sixers host them at 8 p.m., Eastern time, on NBC. Paul George will also play his first game in Philadelphia since both teams shook the NBA world by exchanging Brown and George in July. Not to mention, the Sixers beat them, 4-3, in the first round.

The Sixers will host the Miami Heat on November 25—Thanksgiving Eve—at 5 p.m., Eastern time, on ESPN. The Heat are another team that wanted to run it back with James. Between that and Giannis Antetokounmpo now a Heat, this will surely be a fun regular-season clash.

Then Christmas! Philadelphia will travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a holiday showdown at 5 p.m., Eastern time, on ABC. James left the Lakers after eight seasons, making it a revenge game of sorts. Quentin Grimes is also a Laker now, as well.

Philadelphia will then host the Milwaukee Bucks on New Year’s Day at 8 p.m., Eastern time, in a game it must win. The Bucks are projected to be in the Eastern Conference’s basement with the exit of Antetokounmpo.

The Sixers will hit the road to battle the Atlanta Hawks on Martin Luther King Day (January 18) at 2:30 p.m., Eastern time, on NBC. As tradition, Atlanta always receives a home game on this day of remembrance and the Sixers being a part of that is a special opportunity.

Philadelphia will head to Dallas to play the Mavericks on President’s Day (February 15) at 2:30 p.m., Eastern time, on NBC. Who wouldn’t love a nationally televised battle between Edgecombe and Cooper Flagg?

The Sixers will entertain the Chicago Bulls at home on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) at 7 p.m., Eastern time. Yet Philadelphia shouldn’t need much luck to handle a Bulls team in phase one of the Caleb Wilson/Tiago Splitter era. The Bulls could be an interesting League Pass watch, though.

Philadelphia will visit the Denver Nuggets on Easter (March 28) at 10 p.m., Eastern time, on NBC. I just hope for everyone’s sanity that Embiid plays and faces Nikola Jokić in Denver for the first time since 2019.

34

The Sixers will have 34 nationally-televised games this season—11 on Prime Video, eight on ESPN, and five on Peacock, NBC and ABC, respectively. Having James and championship expectations in a large market will do that.

13

In what’s perhaps the best news, Philadelphia will only have 13 sets of back-to-back games this year after playing 16 last season. What’s more? The Sixers are tied league-wide for the fewest sets of three games in four days. This is critical for a team with James and Embiid. In a competitive Eastern Conference, a single game could make a difference, so limiting load management in these scenarios may be pivotal to seeding.

7

Philadelphia fans will have a decent sleep schedule for most of the season as the Sixers only have seven tip-offs that commence at 9 p.m., Eastern time, or later. Three of which are on a road trip from December 25 to January 1 due to Disney On Ice taking place at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The other four are in a road swing between March 23 and 28.

Now all that’s left to do is update calendars and brace for what should be an incredible season.

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