How Tyrese Maxey’s Game 7 Performance vs. Celtics Defined Sixers’ Season

Tyrese Maxey wore sunglasses during his postgame press conference following the Sixers’ 109-100 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round on Saturday night. But you did not need to look at his eyes to see his exhaustion.

The two-time All-Star stumbled through words and gasped for air every time he paused. But Maxey made one thing clear: He wanted the ball. He repeated the statement multiple times. That desire is one of the biggest reasons the Sixers are still standing.

If you want to hear my sleep-deprived voice asking Tyrese Maxey about this big buckets down the stretch: https://t.co/zcK9XdZGk8 — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) May 3, 2026

Maxey erupted for 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Philadelphia’s Game 7 win over Boston to stamp the Sixers’ ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The guard’s shot-making and reliability in the guts of the game were essential. This performance summarizes Maxey’s all-around growth throughout the year, spearheading Philadelphia’s culture shift.

“1982, I think that’s before I was born,” Maxey said in response to a reporter asking how he felt about the year the Sixers previously eliminated the Celtics. “That’s good. We had a chance to beat them three years ago now and didn’t do it. Then, we came in and got it done.”

Tyrese Maxey was asked how he felt about the 76ers beating the Celtics in a series for the first time since 1982:



“1982 I think that was before I was born.”



“That's good. You know, we had a chance to beat them, what? Three years ago now, didn't do it, and then, you know, we… pic.twitter.com/vjlXfprWGF — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) May 3, 2026

How Maxey cooked the Celtics

Boston tried everything.

Maxey primarily operated using screen actions, which the Celtics switched, iced, deployed drop coverage and guarded closer to the level of the pick. But it was futile. Maxey recorded six assists in the first nine minutes of the game, depending on his rim pressure to create advantages for others. His vision helped Philadelphia shoot 65.2% in the first quarter to build a 13-point lead.

The two-time All-Star did not have trouble creating for himself, either. Maxey got to his spots within the arc, creating space off the dribble and exploiting Boston’s centers in drop coverage. He struggled being efficient in the first two games of the series, but shot at least 50% from the field in the last four, including his series-best 61.1% in Game 7.

Tyrese Maxey 30 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 11/18 FG, 2/4 3FG, 6/6 FT, 72.7% TS vs Boston pic.twitter.com/jiJf97pUPm https://t.co/XoqHxmeNL8 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) May 3, 2026

If it seemed every shot Maxey hit was crucial, that’s because most of them were. He scored nine of the Sixers’ last 11 points of the game, highlighted by consecutive drives for a defining five-point lead. All Maxey did from there was register two sets of free throws to silence TD Garden. He finished seventh in Clutch Player of the Year voting for a reason.

What it means

Maxey’s intentions entering this season were clear: He aimed to set a new standard after Philadelphia went 24-58 last year. It became clear early on, the Sixers winning their first four games with Maxey spearheading the show. He averaged a career-high 28.3 points in the regular season and led the NBA with 38 minutes per game as Joel Embiid and Paul George’s availabilities fluctuated.

Philadelphia dealt with a lot, from George’s 25-game suspension to Embiid’s emergency appendectomy. But the Sixers never wavered, even when they faced a 3-1 deficit against Boston. Philadelphia knew of its potential when healthy and its resilience allowed the Sixers the time to return to form. The result?

Winning the last four games of the series with the Sixers’ big three on full display.

Maxey is not doing it alone any more and Philadelphia’s standard will be tested once more when they face the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday.

“[Losing to the Knicks in the 2023-24 playoffs is] in the past,” Maxey told reporters on Saturday night. “Definitely didn't feel good, margin was really close. Gonna be a dogfight, a chess match, and I'm ready to get started.”

Q "You're gonna face the Knicks…When you remember 2024 series, do you view it as an opportunity to get your get back…?"



Tyrese Maxey "Yeah…it's in the past, definitely didn't feel good…margin was really close…Gonna be a dogfight, a chess match, and I'm ready to get started" pic.twitter.com/lu6JjzPMp6 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 3, 2026

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