76ers Have Two Positive Jared McCain Developments Before Celtics Game
Jared McCain is working on making his return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup.
On Thursday, there were two positive developments regarding the young standout guard. For starters, the Sixers reportedly exercised the third-year option for the sophomore sharpshooter.
via @MikeAScotto: The Philadelphia 76ers exercised the third-year $4.42 million team option on Jared McCain for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype. McCain averaged 15.3 points shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range in 23 games as a rookie during the 2024-25 season
The Sixers’ decision to pick up McCain’s team option doesn’t come as a surprise.
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain had wrapped up his freshman season at Duke. He started all 36 games he played, averaging 14.3 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from three. He also had 5.0 rebounds per game, along with 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.
McCain was a young prospect joining a championship-hopeful team as the 16th overall pick. Playing time for the former Duke star seemed unlikely, but injuries allowed for McCain to get some early minutes with the Sixers. Once he proved he belonged in the rotation, the Sixers kept him there.
Unfortunately, McCain’s Rookie of the Year-caliber season was derailed due to a knee injury. After he underwent surgery, McCain’s rookie run ended after just 23 games. During that stretch, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
McCain Should Be Back Soon…
The Sixers were hopeful that McCain’s second season would start on time, but a thumb injury delayed those plans. Just days before the start of training camp, McCain underwent surgery, placing him on a multi-week timeline for recovery.
McCain has yet to appear in a game for the Sixers, but he returned to practice on Thursday morning. It was a light practice for McCain, but the fact that he participated was a great sign.
"He looks pretty good," Nick Nurse told reporters. "I mean, again, you're right on all the stuff--it was pretty minimal today, and it's kind of his first time joining us. Really wasn't any contact or anything today, and I've said this several times, but he's worked extremely hard, right? On a number of fronts, to get back and play. So I think from a conditioning standpoint, I think he's going to be in a good place, but it’s never like actually playing in a game."
The Sixers don’t have a timeline for McCain’s return in place, but he seems to be making great progress. Philadelphia will be back on the floor on Friday to host the Boston Celtics for the first NBA Cup action of the year.