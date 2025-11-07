Dominick Barlow’s Injury Remains a Big Question for 76ers
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fire up another back-to-back set.
Once again, the team will be without its two-way forward, Dominick Barlow. What seemed like a minor setback is turning out to be way more serious.
As the Sixers prepared for their Saturday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse gave an official update on Barlow, leaving many fans to question the severity of his setback.
“He still has that splint or partial cast or whatever it is that's making him keep his arm straight-ish," Nick Nurse told reporters on Friday. "Because the thing is right on where it ends and that's what's causing the problems. He does have a follow-up, I believe, on Monday as well. Hopefully, he gets out of that thing and it's healed."
Nurse added that he doesn’t believe the rehab period will be “super long.”
At this point, Barlow has appeared in just two games for the Sixers. He made his debut with the team against the Boston Celtics on October 22. He checked in for 34 minutes as a starter. The young veteran produced 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and one block in the 117-116 victory over the Celtics.
When the Sixers battled it out against the Charlotte Hornets for the second matchup, Barlow played for just 15 minutes. During that time, he produced two points and four rebounds. At halftime, the Sixers ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup.
Since then, he hasn’t been on the court. That will remain the case throughout the weekend, as the Sixers take on the Raptors before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Barlow is officially on pace to miss at least eight games to begin the year. The earliest he could return to the court is on Tuesday, when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics.