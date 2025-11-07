All 76ers

Dominick Barlow’s Injury Remains a Big Question for 76ers

Dominick Barlow remains out for the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fire up another back-to-back set.

Once again, the team will be without its two-way forward, Dominick Barlow. What seemed like a minor setback is turning out to be way more serious.

As the Sixers prepared for their Saturday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse gave an official update on Barlow, leaving many fans to question the severity of his setback.

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“He still has that splint or partial cast or whatever it is that's making him keep his arm straight-ish," Nick Nurse told reporters on Friday. "Because the thing is right on where it ends and that's what's causing the problems. He does have a follow-up, I believe, on Monday as well. Hopefully, he gets out of that thing and it's healed."

Nurse added that he doesn’t believe the rehab period will be “super long.”

At this point, Barlow has appeared in just two games for the Sixers. He made his debut with the team against the Boston Celtics on October 22. He checked in for 34 minutes as a starter. The young veteran produced 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and one block in the 117-116 victory over the Celtics.

When the Sixers battled it out against the Charlotte Hornets for the second matchup, Barlow played for just 15 minutes. During that time, he produced two points and four rebounds. At halftime, the Sixers ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup.

Since then, he hasn’t been on the court. That will remain the case throughout the weekend, as the Sixers take on the Raptors before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Barlow is officially on pace to miss at least eight games to begin the year. The earliest he could return to the court is on Tuesday, when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

