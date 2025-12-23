Illness Has Sixers' Quentin Grimes, Dominick Barlow Questionable vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tyrese Maxey is back from the illness that recently made him miss two games, but two of his teammates are now dealing with illnesses of their own.

According to the NBA's injury report, both Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow are questionable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) and Trendon Watford (adductor) are both still listed as out as well.

The good news is that the Sixers should have their full Big Three in action Tuesday. Maxey and Paul George aren't even listed on the injury report, while Joel Embiid is listed as probably with "right knee injury management." Jared McCain, who recently shed his thumb brace and appears to be rounding back into form, is also not listed on the injury report.

The Nets head into this game relatively healthy as well. Haywood Highsmith (knee), Drake Powell (ankle) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) are all out, while rookie guard Ben Saraf (ankle) is probable. Those are the only four players listed on the Nets' injury report.

Sixers' size could overwhelm smaller Nets

The Sixers have won both of their games against the Nets thus far this season, and Embiid didn't play in either one. He's historically had his way with Nets center Nic Claxton, so the Nets' lack of reliable size behind Claxton could prove especially problematic.

However, the Sixers would be low on options at power forward if Barlow misses the game. If Grimes is able to play, head coach Nick Nurse might be tempted to start him alongside Maxey and VJ Edgecombe against the guard-heavy Nets and bring Jabari Walker off the bench.

With Thomas sidelined, the game might effectively come down to whether the Sixers can stifle Michael Porter Jr. During his first season in Brooklyn, MPJ is averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent overall and 40.0 percent from deep. He's the main reason why the Nets aren't at the absolute bottom of the league record-wise.

George figures to draw the primary defensive assignment on Porter, although Walker and Barlow (if he plays) could take turns on him as well. The Sixers otherwise might have to turn to Justin Edwards for spot minutes off the bench, although he's giving up three inches to MPJ.

Given the rebuilding Nets' relative inexperience, the Sixers should handle them with ease on Tuesday. But if Barlow and Grimes aren't able to give it a go, they'll be a bit short-handed in their attempt to maintain a stranglehold on the season series.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

