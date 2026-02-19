How the NBA's Tanking Problem Could Help the Sixers

Despite being sellers at this year's NBA trade deadline rather than buyers, the Sixers aren't throwing in the towel on this season. At 30-24, they currently have a 1.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic—who just lost Franz Wagner indefinitely—for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Some of their counterparts throughout the league can't say the same, though.

The NBA recently fined the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers for their recent handling of players. The Jazz rested Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the entire fourth quarter of a pair of competitive games, while the Pacers sat Pascal Siakam and two other starters against the Jazz even though it wasn't deemed to be medically necessary.

They're hardly the only teams participating in this type of chicanery.

Trae Young has yet to suit up for the Washington Wizards despite getting traded in early January. Head coach Brian Keefe said neither Young nor Anthony Davis, whom the Wizards acquired at the trade deadline, have even been cleared for contact yet. The Wizards and Sacramento Kings have also been pulling starters to lose games prioritizing the development of their young players recently, although both have escaped a fine for now.

It's unclear whether the NBA's recent fines will deter teams from tanking moving forward, although there's reason to be skeptical. Shortly after getting fined, the Jazz held out veteran center Jusuf Nurkić in their final game before the All-Star break even though he wasn't listed on the injury report. Markkanen also missed that game due to "rest," per the injury report.

If teams continue tanking—albeit perhaps not quite as unabashedly in an attempt to avoid a fine—the Sixers could be uniquely poised to benefit this season.

How the 'Egregious Six' could help the Sixers

John Hollinger of The Athletic recently examined how tanking teams will not only affect the lottery standings, but the playoff bracket as well.

He lumped the Jazz, Wizards, Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies into a group which he called the "Egregious Six"—"the inner core of teams that seem to be tanking the hardest." The Sixers have an East-leading eight games remaining against teams in that group. The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have seven each, and no other team has more than six.

Hollinger specifically noted that the Raptors have only five games against the Egregious Six, which could help determine which team finishes with the No. 5 seed. "Landing fifth definitely matters," he added. "Historically, fifth seeds advance in the playoffs far more often than six seeds."

In total, the Sixers have the eighth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon, while the Raptors have the 13th-toughest.

Regardless of where the Sixers ultimately land, they're likely looking at a first-round date with either the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers, none of which would be cakewalks. There's value in finishing in the top six and being guaranteed a playoff spot, though. If they slip to seventh or eighth and have to battle for their playoff spot in the play-in tournament, one poorly timed injury could end their season entirely.

Will teams keep tanking?

The big question is whether the Egregious Six will continue tanking unabated. At All-Star Weekend, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that he's keeping a close eye on this issue moving forward.

"Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view," Silver told reporters. "Which was what led to those fines, and not just those fines but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior, and very intentionally wanted teams to be on notice."

The Wizards, Jazz and Raptors were and none got fined for it, but doing so before the All-Star break might have been a bridge too far for the NBA.

The league specifically cited in reference to Indiana's fine. That policy clearly lays out the fines for subsequent violations as well. The Pacers' next fine will be $250,000, and any fines beyond that will be an additional $1 million each. That could add up quickly.

Utah was fined for "conduct detrimental to the league," which is more nebulous. Silver's fine was clearly a warning shot, though. Subsequent violations would presumably cost even more.

If the Sixers do take care of business against the Egregious Six, that alone would put them at 38 wins. They'd still have to pick up a handful of wins against non-tanking teams over the final two months of the season to ensure themselves a playoff spot, but they could be in prime position to land a top-six seed thanks to their remaining games against the NBA's tank commanders.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

Follow Bryan on Bluesky.