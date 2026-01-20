Injury Report: Joel Embiid Out for Sixers vs. Suns, Another Star Questionable

The Sixers pulled out a victory over the Indiana Pacers without Paul George on Monday. On Tuesday, they'll have to try to do the same against the Phoenix Suns without Joel Embiid.

Embiid has officially been ruled out of the latter half of the Sixers' back-to-back due to "right ankle injury management." George, who missed Monday's win over the Pacers because of "left knee injury management," is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game for the same reason. MarJon Beauchamp is out since he's in the G League, while rookie center Johni Broome is doubtful due to a left thumb sprain. All other Sixers players are available.

On the Suns' side, starting center Mark Williams is questionable due to "right knee injury management." Beyond that, Phoenix has a clean bill of health. In fact, Jalen Green is set to make his long-awaited return after missing the past two months due to a hamstring injury.

Since Green has played only two games this season, the Suns figure to be extra cautious with him. He played 23 minutes in his first game this year but lasted less than seven in his only other appearance two days later before he aggravated his hamstring injury and wound up right back on the shelf.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so there could be some tired legs on both sides, particularly in the second half. However, the Suns have a clear health advantage over the Sixers even if George does play.

Suns will present unique challenges

Even if Williams plays Tuesday, the Suns have skewed smaller as of late. Williams is their starting center, second-year forward Oso Ighodaro has been their backup center, and they otherwise don't have anyone in their rotation who's above 6'7". They've been starting all three of 6'1" Collin Gillespie, 6'5" Dillon Brooks and 6'6" Royce O'Neale. That should give the Sixers plenty of opportunities to downsize, particularly without Embiid.

Andre Drummond figures to draw the start at center in Embiid's absence, although Adem Bona could wind up playing more minutes. That's exactly how it played out the last time Embiid sat out a game, with Drummond playing 20 minutes and Bona playing nearly 33 in the Sixers' 116-115 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. Since Bona is more switchable on defense than Drummond, he might be a better fit against the guard- and wing-heavy Suns.

The other big question is whether Jared McCain will see the floor against the Suns. The Sixers recalled him from the G League ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers, but McCain didn't play at all. McCain struggled in Sunday's outing against the Noblesville Boom, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting (including 2-of-9 from deep), but the Sixers badly need to get him back on track. Will the undersized Suns give him an opportunity for a get-right game?

The Suns currently sit seventh in the West at 26-17 and have drastically outperformed expectations this season, so Tuesday's game should be a tough test for the Sixers, particularly without Embiid. If they're able to win without their star center, it might help push the front office toward buying at the upcoming NBA trade deadline rather than standing pat or selling. No pressure, guys!

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

