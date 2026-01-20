Injury Report: Jalen Green Set to Officially Return for Suns vs 76ers

PHOENIX -- Today will be the day Phoenix Suns fans have been anticipating for a while now.

Suns star guard Jalen Green is off the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight after missing the last 33 games with a right hamstring strain, meaning he is officially back.

OFFICIAL: Jalen Green is available for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/dgv88cyUBk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 20, 2026

The only Suns player listed on the injury report is Mark Williams (right knee injury management), who is questionable.

For the 76ers (23-18), Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management) is out on the second night of a back-to-back, while Paul George (left knee injury management) is questionable after missing Philadelphia's 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers last night.

More on Jalen Green's Return, Williams' Status

Before last night's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Suns coach Jordan Ott said Green was likely to play against Philadelphia "if everything checks out."

Green was upgraded to questionable for the Nets matchup but was later ruled out.

"Just giving him the extra day. Played (5-on-5) Saturday," Ott added pregame against the Nets (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Because we do have a back-to-back, we knew he probably wouldn't be playing in the back-to-back. Just seeing how he woke up this morning. Do we give him the extra day or not? That was the decision we made."

Green originally suffered his hamstring injury in training camp, then re-aggravated it during Phoenix's preseason trip to China.

He eventually ended up returning to the court on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers in a big win in which he had a game-high 29 points in only 23 minutes, but he once again re-aggravated the injury the very next game in the first quarter.

Since this moment, the Suns (26-17) have been overly cautious about Green's rehab, but now he is ready to go against the 76ers.

"When you do something again, obviously, there's a level of caution," Ott said. "Young guy. Long career ahead and soft tissue. We're trying to meet every metric possible on his rehab. He did it, but no setbacks."

As for Williams, he has only played both games of a back-to-back one time this season, but it came in Phoenix's last instance of a back-to-back on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Williams played 29 minutes against the Nets last night, so it could be a true game-time decision.

"We'll take a look. It's always the same - how does he feel coming out?" Ott said after of Williams after the win over Brooklyn (via Rankin). "There's really no plan other than that. Just stick to that. He wants to play in the back-to-backs just as bad as we want him out there, but we're still going to continue to be smart."

Tonight's game tips off at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News