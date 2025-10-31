Joel Embiid's NBA Cup History Before 76ers-Celtics Matchup
Year three of the NBA Cup tips off on Friday night. The Philadelphia 76ers will go head-to-head with the Boston Celtics for the first of four group stage matchups.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Joel Embiid is expected to play for the Sixers on Friday night. It will mark his seventh In-Season Tournament game.
Joel Embiid’s NBA Cup History
The Sixers played their first NBA Cup game on November 10, 2023. At the time, they faced the Detroit Pistons. Embiid started the tournament off with a bang, scoring 33 points and coming down with 16 rebounds.
He put on his best scoring performance in cup action when he faced the Indiana Pacers four nights later. In 38 minutes, Embiid produced 39 points, while stuffing the stat sheet with 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. The Sixers couldn’t take advantage of Embiid’s strong effort, losing to the eventual group winners.
The 2023 group stage closed out with matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid continued his trend of scoring of 30 points, grabbing 32 in each of the final two games. The Sixers split the games, finishing 2-2, getting placed third, behind the Cavs and the Pacers.
2023 Group Stage Averages
- 37.8 Minutes
- 34.0 Points (45.8% FG)
- 12.0 Rebounds
- 5.5 Asissts
- 1.8 Steals
- 1.8 Blocks
The 2024 NBA Cup play didn’t go nearly as well for Embiid on a personal level. He played in just two games, facing the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.
When he took on the Knicks, Embiid appeared in just 26 minutes. He made just 18 percent of his shots, scoring 13 points. He also had three rebounds.
When the Sixers and the Magic went head-to-head, Embiid continued to struggle with his efficiency. He ended up scoring 20 points, making 33.3 percent of his field goals. He nearly notched a double-double after coming down with eight rebounds.
The Sixers ended up going 2-2 once again last season. They trailed the Magic and the Knicks. New York ended up winning East Group A with a 4-0 record.
2024 Group Stage Averages
- 29.6 Minutes
- 16.5 Points (26.9% FG)
- 5.5 Rebounds
- 3.5 Assists
- 0.5 Steals
- 1.0 Blocks
Could Joel Embiid's Limitations Still be in Play?
The Sixers haven't had the full version of Embiid since last year. The big man has a goal of keeping his knee protected, easing his way into becoming a full participant.
Through his first few games, Embiid has averaged around 20 minutes of playing time. There hasn't been any indication that the restriction will be lifted on Friday. As the Sixers continue winning, even with just 20 minutes of Embiid, there hasn't been a need to change the strategy just yet.