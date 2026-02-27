PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps everyone knew. Or perhaps it was just Tyrese Maxey executing against Miami's lack of urgency in hugging the ball when he had it at the 3-point line.

Whatever the case, Maxey will take it. Just a few months beyond his 25th birthday, Maxey took possession of the Sixers' record for 3s made in a career. He tied legend Allen Iverson at 885 makes with his signature between-the-legs dribble to his left hand for a pull-up 3 with just four-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter.

3 minutes later, the record was his. Fitting that it came from spacing off long-time friend Trendon Watford. Miami's defense stretched between Watford's mismatch in the post and Maxey's threat just a pass away. The kick-out left Iverson's company in the record books open. Only 27 feet separated him from destiny.

He didn't let the moment escape him. Until he made another some 30 seconds later, the record—his record—stood at 886.

"I think you know my thoughts on it," Nick Nurse told reporters of the inevitable history before the game.

Nurse dreams of Maxey taking more of them. He'd also encourage the star guard to challenge the boundaries of the court, taking 3s from further away.

"I think he's such a good shooter, has such incredible range. I still think there's more there. I really do. I think there's more attempts, more distance," Nurse said.

Nurse has paced the sidelines for much of Maxey's ascent to stardom. He's seen how far Maxey has come. He watched as a foe when Maxey tormented the Toronto Raptors as a mere microwave scorer supporting Joel Embiid and James Harden. He's manned the helm as Maxey has leapt to All-Star and to All-NBA candidate. But like any proud coach, he wants more for a guy in whom he's invested so much belief.

"There's more to him doing that aspect of the game. I think he's getting there. But I think there's still some ways to go with it," Nurse said.

"It's great to see, I mean, listen, becoming a great shooter like he has is a tremendous credit to the work that he's put in."

What is that next step?

Nurse sees opportunity in Maxey's transition threat.

"I just feel like the dribble-up one in transition is so difficult to guard and, let me say this right, requires maybe the least amount of effort," Nurse explained.

Nurse is likely thinking about the minutiae of defense when he talks about how difficult that shot is to guard.

A transition defense is thinking about stopping the ball. Whoever is in Maxey's way is backpedaling to keep him in front. So what better time to pull the trigger than when the opposition's momentum is carrying them backward?

Though Nurse also sees it as a selfless act. Sure, Maxey might get the credit when the ball goes in the basket one way or another, but he's thinking about the defense's pickup point when you pose a threat from such distance.

"That's just immediately going to help your offense and create space for everybody," Nurse said.

But the down time between the first and second quarters was hardly the moment to think about pickup points or spacing. That was Maxey's moment, a time to enjoy being serenaded in M-V-P chants by the locals. A time to think about his place in history, 886 shots in the making.