Joel Embiid played for the first time since Feb. 7 in the Sixers’ 135-114 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. He scored 27 points in 26 minutes, but his day-to-day availability is always uncertain.

However, the 76ers (32-26) received an encouraging update about Embiid ahead of their game versus the Miami Heat (31-28) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. They listed him as probable as he continues to manage a right knee injury and right shin soreness.

Before Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Embiid missed the Sixers' last five games. They lost four of those five, as they sorely missed the offensive firepower that Embiid provides. He and Tyrese Maxey combined for 59 points versus Indiana, giving the Sixers the offensive juice they thirsted for.

Carrying that momentum into Thursday's game against the Heat is crucial in a game with potentially major playoff ramifications. The Sixers are 1.5 games ahead of Miami for the sixth seed. They played each other once this season, when the Heat defeated the Sixers 127-117 on November 23.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also appeared in the injury report with "left knee injury recovery" but is listed as available. Despite the Sixers’ recent woes, he has stepped up as a scorer, tallying 18.3 points on 64.6% true shooting in his last three performances.

Paul George remains sidelined due to his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He last played in the Sixers’ 113-111 win against the Sacramento Kings on January 29. The Sixers have gone 6-5 in his absence, but they're badly missing his multifaceted offensive repertoire and defensive capabilities. George won't be eligible to play again until the Sixers' matchup versus the Chicago Bulls (24-35) on March 25.

Johni Broome is also out after he suffered a torn right meniscus in the third quarter of the Delaware Blue Coats’ game against the Maine Celtics on Saturday. The team has not yet ruled him out for the rest of the season, though.

Broome has played 11 games for the Sixers, averaging less than one point per game. He is posting 19.3 points and 9.1 rebounds as a regular for the Blue Coats.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro (rib), Keshad Johnson (left knee soreness), Pelle Larsson (left finger), Norman Powell (lower back tightness), Dru Smith (left calf soreness) and Andrew Wiggins (left toe inflammation) are available.

Davion Mitchell (head) is questionable, while Nikola Jović (lower back injury management) and Terry Rozier (not with team) are sidelined. Rozier remains away from the Heat and hasn’t played this year due to gambling-related charges that surfaced on October 23.

Philadelphia will play at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time in one week after coming home from a three-game road-stand. It went 2-1 in that stretch, including victories against the Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves and a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

