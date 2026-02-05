NBA Trade Deadline Live Updates on Every Deal, Rumors and Latest Intel
Tracking the latest news on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and other players leading into the 3 p.m. ET deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is hours away and a flurry of activity is expected around the league. Sports Illustrated has been tracking all the moves this season, and will have complete live coverage of every deal made until the 3 p.m. ET deadline. Check back throughout the day for the latest trade news, analysis and more.
NBA trade deadline tracker
More NBA from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Published | Modified