Sixers Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, yet the Sixers remain completely absent from the rumor mill.

Their top-heavy salary structure makes it virtually impossible for them to make a big move. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe should be off-limits outside of a Luka Dončić-esque heist, while Joel Embiid and Paul George are earning too much to fetch a significant trade haul.

As usual, the Sixers' top priority at the trade deadline may be sneaking under the $187.9 million luxury-tax threshold. They're roughly $7.1 million above that line after signing Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract. They'd realistically need to finish at least $1.425 million below it to leave themselves enough room under the tax line to convert Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker from two-way deals to standard contracts.

Even if the Sixers do prioritize ducking the tax, they also figure to pursue upgrades given their place in the Eastern Conference standings. They just don't have huge contracts to offer up for salary-matching purposes, which likely limits their shopping range to $10-15 million deals at most.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of seven potential Sixers trade targets ranked by projected fit, cost and the urgency to fill particular holes on the roster.

1. Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans forward

Not much has gone right for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, but Saddiq Bey is one of the few exceptions.

The Pels acquired Bey this past offseason as part of the CJ McCollum/Jordan Poole swap. He was somewhat of an afterthought at the time since he missed the entire 2024-25 season due to an ACL tear, but he has proven to be a savvy pickup.

Bey has started in 34 of his 42 appearances this season and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting 44.5 percent overall and 34.3 percent from deep. He's also earning only $6.1 million this year and $6.4 million in 2026-27 before his contract expires during the 2027 offseason.

If the Sixers aren't confident in their ability to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason, having Bey locked up at an affordable price through next season would be an added bonus. He's earning nearly $2.3 million less than Oubre, so that could be a way for the Sixers to trim their payroll and get closer to escaping the luxury tax, too.

2. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets forward

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that Rockets forward Tari Eason "is not available to interested teams" ahead of the trade deadline. But what if that's just posturing?

The Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference and are firmly in win-now mode, so their reluctance to trade Eason would be understandable. However, he's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and their roster figures to become very expensive once they sign Amen Thompson to a contract extension. Can they afford to keep Eason as well?

The Sixers' dream scenario would be convincing the Rockets to trade Eason straight up for Houston native Quentin Grimes. The Rockets have a glut of talent in their frontcourt between Alperen Şengün, Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr. and Clint Capela, which could render Eason somewhat expendable. They're also in need of additional backcourt help in the wake of Fred VanVleet's ACL tear.

As well as Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker have played for the Sixers on two-way deals this year, Eason would be a major upgrade in terms of talent. He's a springy 6'8" forward who's averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in only 23.9 minutes per game for the Rockets this year. He's also drilling a career-high 47.4 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per game.

There's one other problem with the Eason hypothetical: Would Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta sign off on a deal involving Sixers president Daryl Morey?

3. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls guard

The Bulls are entering the trade deadline with upward of $80 million in expiring contracts, including Ayo Dosunmu. The 26-year-old is earning $7.5 million this year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Despite playing only 25.9 minutes per game, Dosunmu is averaging a career-high 14.6 points to go with 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 threes while shooting 51.3 percent overall and a career-best 44.5 percent from deep. That three-point shooting likely isn't sustainable—Dosunmu shot only 36.1 percent from long range across his first four seasons—but he might be a slight upgrade over Quentin Grimes in that regard.

If the Bulls aren't confident in their ability to re-sign Dosunmu or believe Grimes has higher upside, would they consider a straight one-for-one swap? If so, the Sixers could shave $1.2 million off their payroll, which would push them slightly closer to avoiding the luxury tax.

The Sixers would inherit Dosunmu's Bird rights if they traded for him, so they'd be able to re-sign him in free agency despite being over the salary cap. Their willingness to make such a swap might depend on their projected price tags for Dosunmu and Grimes this summer.

4. Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings guard

In reasons clear to only Kings head coach Doug Christie, Keon Ellis has become an afterthought in Sacramento. The 26-year-old has played more than 25 minutes in a game only three times over the past month.

That hasn't tamped down leaguewide interest in him, though. In fact, it's only further ignited it. According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, "an estimated 14 teams have registered varying degrees of trade interest" in Ellis.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Sacramento would part with Ellis for a first-round pick. However, he added that several league executives "believe he's worth multiple second-round picks instead" since he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Ellis isn't quite on a minimum contract—he's earning slightly more than $2.3 million—so the Sixers couldn't flip Eric Gordon for him outright without hard-capping themselves. Still, he's a plus defender who shot 43.3 percent from three-point range last year on 4.0 attempts per game. That's an archetype worth ponying up for.

5. De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors guard

Now that Jimmy Butler is done for the season with a torn ACL, would the Warriors consider throwing in the towel and entering seller mode? If so, the Sixers should be eager to pursue a reunion with De'Anthony Melton.

The Warriors originally signed Melton away from the Sixers with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception during the 2024 offseason. However, he suffered an ACL tear only six games into the 2024-25 season, which caused the Warriors to flip him for Dennis Schröder.

Melton re-signed with the Warriors this past summer on a two-year, veteran-minimum contract. Since it's a two-year deal rather than a one-year contract, he doesn't have the standard two-year veteran-minimum cap hit ($2.3 million). Instead, he's earning $3.1 million this year and has a $3.5 million player option in 2026-27.

Melton is shooting a dismal 29.8 percent from three-point range, but he's otherwise been sensational for the Warriors this season. In 22 appearances, he's averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 threes in only 21.0 minutes per game. If the Sixers part ways with Grimes at the deadline, Melton easily could be their top guard off the bench.

6. Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies center

If the Sixers do salary-dump Andre Drummond at the trade deadline in a tax-ducking move, they can't leave themselves with only Adem Bona behind Embiid. Grizzlies center Jock Landale could be an inexpensive, versatile Drummond replacement.

While Landale isn't as prolific of a rebounder as Drummond—who is?—he's been a revelation this season in the absence of Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke. He's setting new career highs in points (11.6), rebounds (6.4), assists (1.7), made threes (1.1) and steals (0.5) in 23.2 minutes per game while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 39.3 percent from deep.

Landale signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Grizzlies this past offseason, so he has the same cap hit (slightly less than $2.3 million) as Gordon, Kyle Lowry and anyone else on a one-year min deal. Unfortunately, that should make him attractive to any team in need of an upgrade at backup center, which could drive up the Grizzlies' asking price for him.

Dumping Drummond and replacing him with Landale would trim roughly $2.7 million from the Sixers' payroll, which would bring them closer to escaping luxury-tax territory entirely. More importantly, they wouldn't be short-handed at center whenever Embiid doesn't play.

The Grizzlies and Sixers reportedly did have "a level of trade discussion in mid-December" about "around-the-edges roster matters," according to longtime NBA insider Jake Fischer. Was that about Landale, or one of the Grizzlies' many young guards or wings?

7. Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards wing

One of the Sixers' biggest needs at the trade deadline is extra wing depth behind George and Oubre. The problem is that cheap three-and-D wings don't exactly grow on trees, and every team is in pursuit of that same archetype.

The Wizards do have one in Justin Champagnie, who's earning only $2.35 million this year, less than $2.7 million in 2026-27 and has a $3.0 million team option in 2027-28. That contract alone makes him a valuable asset, particularly for a team like the Sixers that already has three max contracts on its books.

Just like his twin brother Julian, Justin Champagnie is a plus rebounder for his position. That would go a long way on a Sixers team that currently ranks 23rd leaguewide in total rebound percentage.

Champagnie is shooting only 31.0 percent from deep this season, but he knocked down 38.3 percent of his long-range shots last year. He wouldn't be a major upgrade spacing-wise, but adding another cheap wing on a relatively long-term contract could be a major boon for a Sixers squad in desperate need of inexpensive contributors.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

