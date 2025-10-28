Trendon Watford Slated to Make Sixers Debut on Tuesday
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will finish off their first back-to-back slate of games with a visit to the Capital One Arena for a match against the Washington Wizards. Their previous match ended with a 136-124 win against the Orlando Magic, in a match that was closer than the final score line would portray.
The Sixers opened the match up coming out hot as VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr would combine for 18 of the team's points in the opening quarter, leaving the first 12 minutes with a 33-28 lead.
While Philadelphia's offensive prowess would continue into halftime, there was a worrying stat surroudning the team, their personal fouls, with three players having committed three fouls, while another two starters had two fouls to their names.
This forced Nick Nurse to reach deep into his bench to fill the minutes, as Eric Gordon and Hunter Sallis took to the court for the first time all season. But the foul trouble wasn't the only reason for the stretched minutes, as Philadelphia went into the match with quite a few injuries on their team report, as Paul George, Joel Embiid, Jared McCain, Dominick Barlow, and Trendon Watford all were spotted on the sideline.
What's the latest on Trendon Watford?
While the latter of the aforementioned names sat out of Monday night's action, it appears that won't be the case on Tuesday, as Watford has been cleared from the Sixers' injury report. As reported by The Athletic's Tony Jones, there is the expectation that Watford will make his Sixers' debut against the Wizards on Tuesday night.
This development comes after what was a long offseason for the 24-year-old, as he landed on the Sixers in the early stages of free agency, making the move after a two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets.
Beyond just joining a new team and having to get reacclimated to Nick Nurse's system, Watford suffered a setback with his hamstring on the Sixers' first day of preseason training camp.
While Nurse had initially hoped for the 24-year-old to partake in team practices whilst they were away in Abu Dhabi, that wouldn't happen. Upon returning from the Middle East, Watford was spotted at the Sixers' training facility putting up some shots, and was reported to be partaking in some team related activities in mid-October.
Given that Barlow and George are still listed as out against the Wizards, the addition of Watford is sure to give Nurse some more breathing room in the front court and on the wing.
The Sixers take on the Wizards on Tuesday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.