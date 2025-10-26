All 76ers

What Was Different for Joel Embiid in 76ers' Win vs Hornets?

Joel Embiid speaks on his bounce-back game against the Hornets.

Justin Grasso

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Joel Embiid’s second matchup of the 2025-2026 NBA season went much better than the first. While it looked better to those spectating, there wasn’t a physical difference that had a positive impact on his game.

“I didn't necessarily feel better,” Embiid admitted after the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

“I thought, you know, obviously, I'm on heavy restriction, so I came in the first game, trying to, obviously, first game in a couple months. I know I played preseason, but it’s not the same, not even close. Trying to work my way back and try to figure it out.”

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday’s game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that Embiid would be on a restriction still, and it was going to be similar to the first game. You could expect around 20 minutes of action from the big man, and that’s what you got.

During that 20-minute showing from Embiid, he shot 7-11 from the field, and knocked down half of his six three-point attempts. The seven-time All-Star produced 20 points.

“It’s easier when you’re making shots like I did tonight, it looks better,” the big man added. “But I think it was just the same.”

Wednesday’s action against the Boston Celtics included a 1-9 shooting night from Embiid. He scored just four points in 20 minutes of action. Despite his struggles, Embiid’s Sixers still managed to come out on top with a tight win over Boston.

On Saturday, his contributions helped the Sixers amid another tight battle, which they ended up on the right side of for the second game in a row.

Moving forward, Embiid doesn’t seem to be finished with his limited playing time. Through the first two games of action, the Sixers tested two different strategies. Against Boston, Embiid landed a handful of low-minute shifts. On Saturday, Nurse opted for longer periods, which Embiid prefers, even if it means his night is capped early.

“I would rather not have minute restrictions, but I would rather get it out of the way,” Embiid revealed. “The longer I sit, the shorter stints you don’t get into rhythm.”

The Sixers trailed the Hornets late in Saturday’s game, but they once again proved that they can form a comeback in the absence of the star big man. In the end, the Sixers defeated the Hornets 125-121. They moved to 2-0 on the season, and will look ahead to the Orlando Magic on Monday. As long as Embiid’s body responds well after Friday’s action, he could be back on the court for the third-straight game.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

