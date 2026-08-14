Recent Sixers Jersey Rumors Sparks Trauma Throughout the Fanbase

Superstitions in sports are as old as time, but if you’re a Sixers fan, that doesn’t make them any less eerie.

Philadelphia’s red Statement Edition uniforms have been at the forefront of the Sixers’ lowest postseason moments. Some people think it’s a coincidence, others believe they’re cursed. Nonetheless, Philadelphia will sport them again for the 2026-27 season, according to NBA Uniform Tracker, but there has yet to be any formal confirmation.

If you’re new here, or go where LeBron James does, you may be wondering, “What’s so bad about these jerseys, they look sharp?” You would be correct, in my opinion, but let’s revisit why these uniforms have earned such a polarizing reputation.

2018-19

When people look back on Game 7 of the conference semifinals between the Sixers and Toronto Raptors in 2019, they remember one thing: Kawhi Leonard’s quadruple-bouncing game-winner. But if they look closer, they’ll see Philadelphia donning the infamous red jerseys.

This remains the most defining game of the Joel Embiid era as the Sixers lost 92-90 in gut-wrenching fashion, with Embiid visibly crying as he walked into the locker room. This was also the last contest that Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick played as Sixers and remains the closest Philadelphia has gotten to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 season.

Fortunately for you readers, the rest are slightly less painful—slightly.

2020-21

The 2019-20 season did not feed into the superstition, though it had many other unrelated issues. But the 2020-21 campaign more than filled its quota.

This was the year when Embiid ascended to the Most Valuable Player conversation and remained in the running for the award until March 12, 2021. Philadelphia played the Washington Wizards and Embiid punched in a dunk that extended the Sixers’ lead to 20 in the third quarter. The issue? Embiid landed awkwardly and suffered a bone bruise in his knee. He was limited to 51 games, and Nikola Jokić took home the hardware.

The uniforms struck again—in the second round. The Sixers had eliminated Washington in five games in the first round and hosted the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 of the conference semifinals. Many expected the Sixers to handle business. Instead, Trae Young’s 35 points led to Atlanta beating Philadelphia, 128-124, as the Sixers wore red. The Hawks went on to upset Philadelphia, 4-3. I'll spare you the memory.

2023 to present

The Sixers were on the verge of a breakthrough in May 2023, heading back to Philadelphia after splitting the first two games with the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. But they made one mistake: they wore those jerseys. Boston had six players score double digits and won a series-shifting Game 3, 114-102, and eventually won the series in seven.

What happened one year later was unthinkable, however. After losing to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the first round in 2024, Philadelphia was positioned to tie the series. The Sixers, wearing red, possessed a five-point advantage with less than a minute left in the game. Then Jalen Brunson canned a corner three, which would’ve been fine if the Sixers inbounded the ball without issue. But that wasn’t the case.

Josh Hart ripped the ball from a receiving Tyrese Maxey’s hands and kicked it out to an open Donte DiVincenzo on the perimeter, but he misfired. All Philadelphia needed to do was secure the rebound. Isaiah Hartenstein won the battle on the glass and passed it back to DiVincenzo. He wouldn't miss twice. The Knicks won, 102-101, and eventually the series in six games.

Are these statement jerseys the reason for Philadelphia’s repeated playoff shortcomings? Absolutely not, but that doesn’t change the interesting coincidence their appearance in those moments has. Philadelphia has rolled with the uniforms since the 2017-18 season. While the front text has changed from “Sixers” to “Phila,” the misfortune hasn’t.

Perhaps LeBron James and Jaylen Brown can turn that around.

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