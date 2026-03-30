The Sixers are fresh off their most important win of the season, defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 118-114, on Saturday. Shockingly, Philadelphia’s injury report for its game against the Miami Heat on Monday at 7 p.m., Eastern time, only boosted the good feeling further.

Tyrese Maxey is available for the game as he recovers from a strained tendon in his right pinkie finger. He returned in the Sixers’ victory over Charlotte after missing Philadelphia’s last 10 contests. The two-time All-Star had 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, eight assists and seven rebounds, including a viral dunk over Miles Bridges.

Miles Bridges refused to shake Tyrese Maxey hand after he got dunked on



Maxey pointed and laughed at him 💀pic.twitter.com/H0JjC3GJDa — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 29, 2026

Johni Broome remains out, rehabilitating from a partial meniscectomy in his right knee. Aside from him, the Sixers were at full strength against the Hornets and will remain so against Miami. Yes, that is the end of Philadelphia’s injury listing. Stunning.

The team didn’t list Joel Embiid, despite his returning in the Sixers’ 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Philadelphia has won both its games since Embiid and Paul George's much-anticipated returns and neither has skipped a beat. George posted 26 points and 13 rebounds against Charlotte while Embiid had a game-winning block on Brandon Miller’s 3-point attempt.

Can the Sixers beat the Heat?

The Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, so they don’t have an injury report for Monday's game yet. But, they sidelined their leading scorer, Norman Powell, due to an upper respiratory illness for Sunday's game. He was problematic for the Sixers in their first meeting of the season, posting a game-high 32 points en route to a 10-point Miami victory.

Miami’s injury list for Indiana offered more positives than negatives. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back) and Andrew Wiggins (toe) were available despite being entries on the Heat’s report. Still, their listings could be something to monitor as the Heat face Philadelphia on the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday.

Vladislav Goldin, Trevor Keels and Jahmir Young are on G-League assignment while Terry Rozier remains away from the team as he navigates a scandal involving sports betting.

Philadelphia and Miami split their first two games, with the Sixers most recently toppling the Heat, 124-117, on February 26. This is yet another game that could help determine where Philadelphia will finish in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers (41-33) hold a two-game cushion on the Heat (39-35) for the seventh seed. Monday's contest is also the second of Philadelphia’s three-game road swing.