Sixers in Position to Find Another Hidden Gem in Draft Despite Front Office Limbo

The Sixers are less than 48 hours removed from parting ways with Daryl Morey, leaving them without a lead executive. But the NBA's offseason waits for no one.

Philadelphia, specifically Bob Myers for now, is preparing for the 2026 NBA draft after the lottery drawing on Sunday afternoon. The Sixers having the 22nd overall pick was set in stone since April 20., but the pre-draft process is now in full swing between the lottery and the draft combine.

Prospects are raising and lowering their stocks by the day. So, now is the perfect time to break down who the latest mock drafts forecast Philadelphia selecting in the first round on June 23.

ESPN: Allen Graves

Jeremy Woo of ESPN has the Sixers drafting Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, who averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game this season while shooting 51.2% from the field. The 6'9", 220-pound forward is fundamentally sound on both ends of the court, boasting connective skills and a 41.3% touch from beyond the arc. He's also a sturdy, versatile defender for his position.

Graves may have to prove himself, having started only four games for a West Coast Conference program. But there is a lot for the Sixers to like in terms of his positional and skill fit. He would add more tools to a Sixers rotation lacking connectors and floor spacers.

SIXERS PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT — Allen Graves



🔴 F

🔴 6’9”

🔴 226 LBS

🔴 Santa Clara



Graves averaged 11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, and 1.9 STL while shooting 41.3% from three this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HS1TCmhxCI — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) May 13, 2026

Bleacher Report: Ebuka Okorie

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman forecasts Philadelphia to select Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie. He made headlines this year, leading the ACC in scoring with 23.2 points alongside 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. The 6'2" guard is a twitchy shot-creator who can create off the dribble and score from long range, shooting 35.4% from deep on 5.7 attempts.

Philadelphia’s insufficient guard depth was on full display in the postseason. Adding a ball-handler of Okorie’s caliber could help that. Yet Okorie’s size is troublesome, which could make him a weak link on defense. We've all seen how much Nick Nurse values guards that can play both ends of the floor.

The Athletic: Amari Allen

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic predicts the Sixers to pick Alabama wing Amari Allen. He registered 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his lone season with the Crimson Tide as a do-it-all forward.

The 6'7", 205-pound prospect knows where to be on both ends, with polished decision-making and smart rotations. He also has a great rebounding motor.

Allen would check all boxes for Philadelphia’s at the wing, especially if Kelly Oubre Jr. and/or Quentin Grimes depart in the offseason. Vecenie compared him to Josh Hart, which is all you need to know about what he could provide the Sixers at his apex.

Amari Allen slamming it down on the break 💨



(via @CBBonFOX)

pic.twitter.com/1EnSDsfNzP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 8, 2025

Yahoo Sports: Henri Veesaar

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has Philadelphia targeting North Carolina big Henri Veesaar. He recorded 17 points on 60.8% shooting from the field, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in his one-year stint with the Tar Heels. The 7-footer cemented himself as a floor-spacing lob threat who can seal off the paint with his size.

The Sixers will always need center depth, as Joel Embiid will inevitably miss time next year. Adem Bona did not progress as hoped in his second season, while Andre Drummond is set to enter free agency, leaving room for the incoming rookie to possibly crack the rotation.

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar is gaining buzz as a potential first-round lock in the 2026 NBA Draft.



The 7-footer’s development as a three-pointer shooter, 42.6% this season, has many teams intrigued about his stretch-five upside. pic.twitter.com/eDZz7JCWci — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 13, 2026

The Sixers acquired this first-rounder via the Houston Rockets from their trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 4. Philadelphia notoriously unloaded McCain in return for this pick and three future second-round picks.

Morey was the Sixers’ shot-caller at the time of the trade. His intentions with the pick will forever be a mystery.

More light could be shed on Philadelphia’s pre-draft process as Myers and majority governor Josh Harris will speak to the media on Thursday at 4 p.m.

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