Sixers' First Offseason Move Comes in the Front Office

The Sixers parted ways with team president Daryl Morey on Tuesday evening after meeting with ownership, Shams Charania of ESPN reported. (They clearly didn't listen to us.)

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has tasked Bob Myers, its sports president, to anchor the search for the Sixers' new lead executive. He will oversee the team's basketball department in the meantime.

Nick Nurse will continue to serve as head coach.

More to come...

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