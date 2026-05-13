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Sixers' First Offseason Move Comes in the Front Office

The Sixers now need to find a new head of basketball operations ahead of a pivotal offseason.
Jacob Moreno|
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers parted ways with team president Daryl Morey on Tuesday evening after meeting with ownership, Shams Charania of ESPN reported. (They clearly didn't listen to us.)

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has tasked Bob Myers, its sports president, to anchor the search for the Sixers' new lead executive. He will oversee the team's basketball department in the meantime.

Nick Nurse will continue to serve as head coach.

More to come...

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Jacob Moreno
JACOB MORENO

Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.

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