The 76ers Need Jaylen Brown's Sacrifice

One of the key constituents of a championship team is selflessness. Players understanding the importance of sacrificing for a team's betterment is often what makes the best teams successful.

Coming to the 76ers, it's no secret Jaylen Brown would need to sacrifice on a roster with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But ever since LeBron James joined the fold, it is clearer than ever that that is the case.

When Brown was with the Celtics, he was their second-best player. On nights when Jayson Tatum was out or struggling, Brown had to be the best.

He is coming off a season in which he was the number one option with Tatum missing the majority of games in recovey from a torn achilles. Now, there will inevitably be nights when he is the third, or possibly fourth, option.

Taking a lesser role

Brown has already proven that he can score at a high level, averaging over 20 points in each of the last seven seasons. In some games, the attention that Embiid and James garner will inherently open up the floor more for Brown to operate. While Brown isn't known as a 3-point shooter, the presence of the team's other All-Stars will give him more open looks than he saw in Boston.

The addition of James doesn't mean Brown's role must change drastically. Some games will require him to take on a larger role. But a player's impact isn't always determined by how many points they score. Brown has shown the ability to defend at a high level and find open teammates for good shots. In essence, he is more than capable of adapting to the style the Sixers need him to play. Whether or not he can accept the role over the course of an 82-game season remains to be seen.

Jaylen Brown influencing James' decision to join the 76ers is an optimistic sign that Brown is willing to do whatever is necessary to win. Still, Embiid and Maxey are both ball-dominant players who aren't used to playing alongside two other All-Stars.

The beauty of the Sixers' starters is that nearly every player has shown the ability to carry a team for key stretches. Conversely, having too many alphas may be their downfall.

Embiid and James will surely miss games throughout the season, leaving the door open for Brown to carry a larger role. The Sixers don't want Brown to forget how to lead a team. He may have to do so at certain points in the season. Learning how to play off each other and when to take a backseat will be the ultimate predictor of how far the 76ers go.

There is time to learn

Brown reached a career high in usage last season at 36.9% –– a number that might dip if Philly wants to win a title. Training camp has yet to begin, but the Sixers can use all the extra playing time together to work out kinks and establish roles.

As much as James has dialed back on playing in preseason games in recent years, getting more time on the court with his new teammates might be necessary so that the team can build chemistry with one another.

A lack of talent won't be the reason for any potential shortcomings by Philly this season. Two predictors will determine the heights that the team reaches: health and sacrifice. The Sixers can control one of those factors.

Jaylen Brown will need to play an important part in doing so.

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